Bareskrim said that UGM recognition on the new Jokowi thesis archives was downloaded 2019

The criminal investigation police arrested the investigation into the 7th presidential diploma case Joko Widodo (Jokowi) because they did not meet the criminal element. Bareskrim has revealed a number of surveys, especially on the thesis and the Jokowi diploma while studying at Gadjah Mada University (UGM).

Jokowi's thesis archives were only downloaded by UGM in 2019

City of Detik NewsThe criminal investigation police revealed that Jokowi's S1 thesis was digitally archived in the PTD UGM electronic candidacy system in 2019. Police explained that PTD's request was only owned by UGM in 2010.

The director of general crimes (Dirtipidim) Criminal investigation, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, said that the digitization of Jokowi's thesis archives had been deliberately prioritized by UGM because his former were proud to become president.

“By the administrator because of the form of pride of the Forestry Faculty, there is a national figure, becoming president, by the administrator downloaded and it is the only one to download,” said Djuhandhani at a press conference at the criminal investigation, South Jakarta, Thursday (5/22/2025).

Regarding Jokowi's thesis, just digitized in 2019, had become a controversy because Jokowi was declared a graduate of UGM long before that.





Djuhandhani said that so far UGM could only download the thesis of the ancients in 1990. Digitization, he said, has always been going on so far.

When asked if the digital archives could be accessible to the public, Djuhandhani said that the UGM was limiting. But he did not explain more and not mentioned that it was the internal policy of the campus.

“To access certain things related to UGM data, it is indeed accessible, but there are also those who are not accessible by the public. Because it also concerns the cleaning of UGM which could be further,” he said.

Jokowi registered and entered the Faculty of Forestry UGM 1980

In addition, Djuhandhani said Jokowi really registered and had entered the Faculty of Forestry UGM. Bareskrim has revealed a number of evidence.

“Regarding the Faculty of Forestry, UGM investigators received the fact that it was true that the IR Joko Widodo signed up and entered the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1980 through evidence, an announcement in the public newspaper of Kedalatan approximately 3,169 participants succeeded in the PPI entrance exam or the UGM diving project which was published on Friday at the Kliwon Column July 1980 (5 FASTING 1912) Page 4 Colomn 6 at UGMMYR Faculty of teachers.

The announcement of the graduation of Jokowi is also reported by the newspaper Bernas. The announcement of the Bernas newspaper was also tested by criminal investigation and said true.

“In the Bernas newspaper published Friday, Kliwon on July 18, 1980, column 4 was listed on the re -enrollment list of the Faculty of Forestry of the UGM took place on Monday July 28, 1980, which was in accordance with the student registration form document in the 1980/1981 academic information for Behalf.

Another evidence is Jokowi's declaration as a student of the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The letter was dated July 28, 1980.

“Then there is a statement or a promise of students on behalf of Joko Widodo on July 28, 1980, which was tested in the laboratory by Puslabfor and declared empty is the same product as a comparison,” he said.

Djuhandhani added, the investigators obtained the fact that Jokowi held a conference in UGM. This has been proven by the study's results card (KHS) on behalf of Jokowi.

“The two investigators obtained the fact that it was true that Mr. Ir Joko Widodo led conferences at the Facyer Faculty of the UGM by evidence of the results of the KHS study on behalf of the students of the Joko Widodo forest faculty.

Labor for test results

At the same time, Djuhandhani also said that he had received documents related to the authenticity of the Jokowi diploma. Investigators test the Jokowi diploma with a comparison document and the results are identical.

“The investigators received the original document from the forest diploma number 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681KT of the Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985, which was tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample of 3 colleagues at the Conference at the Faculty of Forest UGM, including paper materials,” said Djuhandhani.

From the test, investigators examining other elements, such as paper safety and stamp stamps. Confirmed that evidence and comparison are identical.

“Paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp pads and ink signature belonging to the dean and the chancellor of the researcher, so evidence and comparison are identical or from the same product,” he said.

