Trump to organize dinner for the best holders of his crypto token although many have lost money with that | Donald Trump





Donald Trump will welcome the best holders of his cryptocurrency during a gala tonight in his private golf club near Washington DC. Although the president called the $ Trump token the biggest of all !!!!!!!!!!!!!!, almost half of the galas have undergone losses in purchase, according to a tutor analysis of their public cryptocurrency portfolios.

Participants are winners of the American competition for the same corner presidents. Last month, Trump announced that the 220 cryptographic portfolios with the greatest assets of $ Trump between April 23 and May 12 would win a ticket for a private dinner at the Trump National Golf Club. The 25 best holders would also be invited to a private VIP reception with the president beforehand. The news increased the coin by more than 50%.

Buyers were classified by their weighted assets over time, which reached 11.3 million pieces worth around $ 148 million in total on May 12. By slamming the participants propelled at the top of the ranking. However, the analysis of the Crypto portfolio guards on Solana's blockchain suggests that many have been burned along the way.

Out of the 220 winners, around 95 approximately 43% have undergone a net loss of purchase of $ Trump since the launch of the parts of January, 8.95 million dollars combined, according to the history of tradings and portfolios on May 21.

A competitor under the name of GANT seems to have endured the greatest losses. Despite fourth place in the ranking, the purchase of tokens led to a deficit of $ 1.06 million. Likewise, the Meow user is down $ 621,000, despite the realization of VIP status.

This is aligned with a broader trend: he thought that 764,000 portfolios mainly belonging to small holders have lost money on $ Trump, according to data from the cryptocurrency and blockchain analysis. Meanwhile, only 58 portfolios have won more than $ 10 million each on their purchases of parts, per chain. The cryptocurrency is negotiated 68% below its top of all time when it culminated the day before the inauguration of the presidents.

About 40% of gala participants have less than a $ Trump token. Among them, buyers who bought the medal during its first days of media threw, then threw it when the price hit its zenith. The Uvil user, for example, took advantage of more than $ 7 million in the presidents' play, followed by Boop and Woo, gaining more than $ 2 million, according to Guardians analysis. Ticket winners for dinner paid between $ 55,000 and $ 37.7.7 million to attend, the price of a seat reaching an average of $ 1 million, according to data from the Nansen blockchain analysis company published by NBC.

Participants are therefore not necessarily the current owners of Trump pieces, but the people who pumped and threw them, said James Angel, a professor of financial regulation at the University of Georgetown. It just shows that when you elect a clown, you get a circus.

The play definitively benefits the Trump family business, and that's another way for [the president] To take advantage of Celebrityjames Angel, Georgetown University

Guardians calculations assume that transfers in and outside the portfolios were sales at market prices from the time, although this is not possible to prove all transactions.

A presidential program

The Trump administration is not directly involved in the administration of $ Trump. However, the President can take advantage of the tokens' sales and negotiation costs. The entities affiliated with Trump in particular CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC published the play and owning 80% of its supply, which will be gradually unlocked throughout its mandate. These entities also carried out $ 320 million in negotiation fees on May 6, according to data from Chainalysis, published by CNBC.

The Trump organization did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The president renting high -risk and opaque assets coincides with greater relaxation of financial regulations. Until recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission considered most cryptocurrencies as titles, not basic products. However, under a new leadership, the regulator has published directives indicating that the same parts are similar to collectibles and that the buyers of parts even or the holders are therefore protected by federal laws on securities. From this point of view, sales of $ Trump are not subject to the same disclosure required for shares or obligations, and presidents of the presidents would not be considered as unregistered issuers of securities.

Despite the point of view of the SECS, experts say that the unique conditions of this piece of particular memes can justify the classification of titles.

Corey Fraye, director of investor protection for the American consumer federation, a non -profit organization, believes that $ Trump could pass the Howey test The legal framework used to determine whether a transaction is considered an investment contract under the securities.

The promotion of these tokens to a reasonable investor would create a profit of profit linked to the whole program in which they think that the purchase, explains Fray.

In addition, the fact that the entities affiliated to Trump have the majority of the supply, combined with the influence of presidents on crypto policy, can expose the public to market manipulation and suggest a need for protections in terms of securities law, Angel explains.

The identity of the possible participants also raised ethical concerns concerning the risk of payment policy. The garnish of the ranking is Justin Sun, a cryptographic billionaire of Chinese origin who founded the Blockchain Tron. Sun was billed in 2023 market manipulation and offer unregistered titles, but the SEC abandoned the case in February.

Companies with incitement to strategic policy have also devoted to the end of Trump. A cross-border logistics company called Freight Technologies bought a value of 20 million dollars, calling for this an effective means of pleading for a press release, balanced and free trade between Mexico and the United States. Add to this is GD Culture Group, a small technological company that operates an electronic commerce company on Tiktok. GD, who has a Chinese subsidiary, announced a plan to buy up to $ 300 million $ Trump, said the New York Times, but did not specify if these expenses had started.

The play definitively benefits the Trump family business, and that's another way for [the president] To take advantage of the fame, says Angel. But the real question is: is it in the best interest of the United States of America?

