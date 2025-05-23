KP CM says that I will not support the government under the conditions of the IMF if it is not allowed to meet Imran





KP cm Ali Amin Gandapur makes gestures during a video link address to PTI workers on September 22, 2024. Screengrab via Geo Newsgandapur says that Imran Khan is ready to hold negotiations.

Thursday, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur

He warned the federal government that the KP government would not support it on the conditions established by the IMF if the meetings were not authorized.

The Gandapur Declaration occurred at a time when the federal and provincial governments began to prepare budgets for the next fiscal year.

Last year, the federal government and the provinces struck a national tax pact to extend cooperation with a 19 -point program, in particular the stopping of the support and supply of basic products by the provinces.

The pact was signed to comply with the conditions of the International Monetary Fund under the $ 7 billion (EFF).

The governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balutchistan had signed a memorandum of understanding with the federal government on the sharing of budgetary responsibilities on June 27, July 30, July 12 and July 26 of this year, the news respectively.

Addressing the media after meeting the founder of PTI at Adiala prison, Gandapur reiterated that the supremacy of the Constitution and the “real democracy” should be established in the country, and that the “stolen mandate” of PTI should be returned to national interests.

He also demanded that the courts make verdicts on cases against PTI leaders.

The provincial CEO said Khan was ready to organize negotiations for Pakistan and that he should be released immediately. Gandapur also expressed his optimism that the party founder would soon be released from prison.

The CM added that the KP government budget would be “the best” and said it was the only province that reached all the targets.

Slamant the center, he said that they would not join the negotiations with the IMF if the federal government had not changed its attitude.

To a question concerning a 40 billion rusty corruption scandal, the KP CM said that former chief minister Mahmood Khan and then the Minister of Finance should be called into question.

He said that his administration had recovered 20 billion rupees and would recover the diverted funds.

