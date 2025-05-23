Is the new Trump's golden dome defense system realistic? DW 05/22/2025





As promised during the electoral campaign, US President Donald Trump wishes to install a new anti-missile defense system to protect the United States from air threats and even space.

The “Golden Dome” would cost at least $ 175 billion (154 billion) and should be completed by the end of Trump's mandate in January 2029, Trump said earlier this week.

According to the Pentagon, the United States faces a growing threat from Russia and China. Critics, however, warn against enormous costs and the unrealistic time.

Democratic legislators have also expressed concerns about the supply process and the possible participation of SpaceX, the company belonging to Ally Elon Musk of Trump.

The project has already caused an international outcry. The Chinese Foreign Ministry accused President Donald Trump of having undermined “strategic balance and global stability”.

Canada has expressed interest in joining the United States in its Dome Plan.

How would the golden dome work?

The Israeli iron dome, which intercepts short and medium -sized rockets and artillery shells would be the model of the American gold dome. The Israeli system has been used since March 2011. It includes a radar unit, a control center and a missile launcher.

Unlike Trump's golden dome, however, Iron Dome was designed to protect a small territory. It is a mobile system that can be deployed in many places.

On the other hand, the American version would be able to defend itself against intercontinental missiles with nuclear weapons.

The defense project is based on the American levels from former president Ronald Reagan (1981-1989). Reagan wanted an anti-missile defense shield based on the Star Wars science fiction film series, in which interceptor systems were to be placed in space.

“The Golden Dome will gradually protect our nation against the air attacks of any enemy,” the US Secretary for Defense said on Tuesday.

“Over the past four decades, our opponents have developed long-range and deadly long-range weapons than ever before, including ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles capable of hitting the fatherland with conventional or nuclear warheads,” he added.

However, it remains to be seen how the golden dome will work.

Israel's anti-missi system intercepts the rockets, but the system is designed for a small territory and bases on mobile missile launchers: Amir Cohen / Reuters a Greek “iron dome”?

In addition to the United States, other countries have adopted the iron dome as a model, or at least usefulness as an effective media slogan for their defense systems.

“We have to make the difference between Iron Dome, which is a short -to -average range system, it has become a brand like Coca Cola that everyone is using because it is very successful,” said Sharchar Shohat, an Israeli retirement brigade general, to military magazine Defense News in February.

At the end of 2024, Greece, for example, announced that it would considerably expand its defense budget and build a protective shield similar to the Israeli iron dome against drones and missiles. Athens argued that the progress of the European air defense system Sky Shield was too slow.

However, the Greek “Iron Dome” differs from the Israeli mobile anti -missile defense system because the threat is different, said Greek Minister Nikos Dendias. Greece must above all defend itself against drone attacks.

Pieter Wezeman, principal researcher at the International Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), told the American magazine Newsweek in October 2023 that several countries had expressed their interest in the Iron Dome system in the last decade. “Romania and Cyprus in 2022; Azerbaijan in 2016; South Korea in 2012; India in 2010; and Singapore in 2009. But India and South Korea did not continue these plans, and in other cases, there is no confirmation of real orders or deliveries,” he said.

Can the “Sky Shield” initiative help Ukraine?

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Europe Skiel

At European level, a comparison of the iron dome has already been made. In 2022, the European Sky Shield (ESSSI) initiative was created as a European air defense and anti -missile project. Sky Shield aims to obtain short, medium and long -term defense systems in a coordinated process to postpone all airborne threats. According to the German Federal Defense Ministry, 23 countries have joined the initiative.

This article was initially published in German.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/is-trumps-new-golden-dome-defense-system-realistic/a-72627607 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos