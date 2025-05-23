XI urges China, France to be reliable forces to maintain international order





BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged China and France to be reliable for international order on Thursday to maintain international order, open forces to promote global growth and progressive forces to guide multilateral cooperation. Addressing French President Emmanuel Macron by telephone, XI called China and France to jointly protect the authority and status of the United Nations, defend the rules of international trade and the global economic order and practice real multilateralism. XI noted that during his visit to France in May of last year, the two parties agreed to advance the spirit of diplomatic links in China -France – characterized by independence, mutual understanding, strategic vision and win -win cooperation – and enrich it with a new meaning in the context of our time. Since then, cooperation in China-France has made a lot of new progress, he said. The two parties should improve strategic communication and establish a greater consensus, said Xi, calling for efforts to seize opportunities to deepen cooperation in traditional fields such as investment, aerospace and nuclear energy, while expanding cooperation in emerging sectors, including digital economy, green development, biomedicine and money economy. He also underlined the need to improve people's exchanges for people and cultural and promote friendship between the two peoples. XI stressed that this year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the United Nations Foundation. As permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and the major independent countries, Xi said Xi, China and France were founders and manufacturers of the post-war international order, while urging the two countries to strengthen solidarity and cooperation. The more complex the international situation becomes, the more China and France need to make the right strategic choice. The Chinese president said that China has always considered Europe as an independent post in a multipolar world and supported the European Union (EU) in improving its strategic autonomy and the more important role in international affairs. China is ready to work with the EU to meet global challenges and provide more results that benefit both sides and the world as a whole, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202505/22/WS682f09bca310a04af22c1007.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos