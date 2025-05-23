The Supreme Court refuses to reintegrate the independent members of the board of directors of the agencies dismissed by President Donald Trump





Thursday, the majority of the Court of the Courter refused to restore independent members of the agency cards licensed by President Donald Trump, approving a solid vision of the presidential power.

But the court suggested that he could block an attempt at the firefederal to reserve Jerome Powell, that Trump complained did not reduce interest rates aggressively.

The action of the courts essentially extended a chief order of chief of chief John Roberts in April which had the effect of withdrawing two members of the board of directors that Trump drawn from agencies which deal with labor problems, including a key role for federal workers, because Trump aims to considerably reduce the workforce.

Neither of the two agencies has appointed sufficient members to take final measures on the issues that are seized, because Trump has not sought to appoint replacements.

The decision Thursday keeps a decision to appeal which had temporarily restored Gwynne Wilcox to the National Work Relations Council and to Cathy Harris at the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Although it is not a final decision, the court declared in an unique order that the Constitution seems to give the president the power to dismiss the members of the board of directors without reason.

The courts three liberal judges dissident. Not since the 1950s (or even before), a president, for no legitimate reason, tried to withdraw an officer from a classic independent agency, wrote Judge Elena Kagan, joined by judges Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The court refused to restore Harris and Wilcox while their business takes place before the courts concerning warnings from their lawyers that their action would point out that Trump is free to dismiss members of all independent agencies, including the Federal Reserve Board.

In this way, it is chaos, wrote the lawyer Neal Katyal in a dossier of the High Court in the name of Harris.

Defending Trump at the Supreme Court, the Solicitor General D. John Sauer told the judges that the dismissal of the Fed governors was a distinct question that was not presented in this case.

Trump thought about the Powell dismissal and his remark in April that the dismissal of the leaders of the Central Bank cannot come quickly enough caused a market sale. Trump then declared that he did not intend to dismiss Powell.

The conservative judges seemed to agree, noting that the federal reserve is a quasi-private entity only structured.

The immediate question confronted with the court was to know if the members of the board of directors, both initially appointed by the Democratic President Joe Biden, can remain in their work while the wider struggle continues on what to do with a 90 -year -old Supreme Court decision known by Ashomphreys executor. In this case from 1935, the Court unanimously judged that the presidents could not dismiss independent members of the board of directors without reason.

Kagan wrote that his colleagues telegraph what would happen. The impatience to continue with Thingsto now put back the most unitary president, which also means the most subordinate administration, because Herbert Hoover (and perhaps) must reveal how this possible decision will take place, she wrote.

The New Deal era affair led to the creation of many agencies and has strengthened others that have been led by bipartite advice that based on expertise and were, to a certain extent, independent of presidential control, wrote Kagan.

But the decision has long marked conservative legal theorists, who argue that it wrongly limits the power of presidents. Roberts was part of the current conservative majority of the Supreme Court which has already reduced its scope in a decision in 2020.

In its emergency call, the administration had suggested that the judges should resume and decide on the broader question of the presidential power. But the court ignored the suggestion of Sauers of a hearing in May, with a decision at the beginning of the summer, preferring to let the case continue on its normal route.

The American Court of Appeal for the Columbia district circuit voted 7-4 to make Wilcox and Harris at work while their business takes place. The action of the Complete Court of Appeal reversed the judgment of a panel of three judges which had enabled the layoffs to move forward.

The NLRB resolves hundreds of cases of unfair work practice each year. The board of directors of five members did not have a quorum after the withdrawal of Wilcox. Wilcox was the first black woman to serve on the NLRB during her 90 years of history. She joined the board of directors in 2021, and the Senate confirmed it in September 2023 to serve a second term, which should last five years.

The other board of directors of the case examines the disputes of federal workers and could be a significant stumbling block because the administration seeks to carry out its workforce.

The members of the reintegration council cause serious and irreparable damage to the president and our system of separate powers, wrote Sauer. Harris and Wilcox are removable at will by the president, he wrote.

In the lower courts, Wilcox lawyers said Trump could not dismiss her without notice, a hearing or identify any negligence of duty or embezzlement according to his part.

Perhaps foreshadowing the upcoming confrontation, lawyers argued that the administrations only the way to victory were to persuade the Supreme Court to adopt a larger vision of the presidential power.

