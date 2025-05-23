Trump is delighted with the adoption of the GOP tax bill which will reduce Medicaid





Donald Trump's “Big Beautiful Bill Act” adopted the House of Representatives early this morning, and the president could not be more delighted to be one more step towards the kick -off of millions of Americans of their health coverage and their food aid programs.

“The One, Big, Beau Bill” adopted the House of Representatives! It is undoubtedly the most important legislation that will be signed in the history of our country! “Trump wrote on Truth Social, noting some of the marginally populist provisions of the legislation, in particular” no tax on advice, no tax on overtime, [and] Tax deductions when you buy a vehicle made to Americans. »»

“Excellent work by President Mike Johnson, and the management of the House, and thank you to all the Republicans who voted yes on this historic bill! Now, it is time for our friends from the American Senate to go to work and send this bill to my office as soon as possible,” added the president.

Trump also accused Democrats of having “lost control of themselves and walking aimlessly, not having confidence, grain or determination”, alleging that they “forgot their loss of landslide in the presidential election, and are distorted in the past, one day hoping to relive open borders so that world criminals can pay everyone.”

The president of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) Celebrated the adoption of the legislation in a declaration on social networks. “The media and the Democrats have always rejected any possibility that the Republicans of the House succeed in our mission to first adopt America of President Trump,” he wrote. “The Democrats of the Chamber voted against all this – which clearly proves that they want tax increases on their voters, their open borders and Medicaid for illegal immigrants.”

The Reconciliation Bill – which devotes Trump 2017, tax reductions and pays for these same cuts by taking a machete to programs like Medicaid and the additional nutritional assistance program (SNAP) – has made no smooth path through the house. Choice of publishers

After a marathon marking session which started at 1 a.m. on Wednesday, the bill adopted the lower chamber during a 215-214 vote. The margin was only one vote because two members of the GOP voted no, several absolutes (rumors are that at least one accidentally slept during the vote), and three Democratic members of the Chamber died in office in the last three months. This includes the representative Gerry Connolly (D-VA.), Died Wednesday morning from the complications linked to terminal cancer.

During the Wednesday marking session at the Rules of the Chamber Rules Committee, the Democrats denounced their republican colleagues to plan the debate sessions and the hearings in death at night, when most of the public and the media were sleeping.

“In just over 100 days, you have gone from the promise to reduce costs to tear people's health care. Of course, you don't want someone to know what you are doing here,” said representative Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) During a session. “It is because you know that this bill betrays people who voted for you.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the legislation would withdraw more than 10 million people from their health coverage in programs like Medicaid, and more than 7 million people not insured. This is in addition to the 26 million Americans who are already not insured.

Although the bill may have adopted the room by the skin of its teeth, it will face a renewed battle in the Senate. Some Republicans of the High Chamber have already clarified that they had no interest in being considered the party which launched millions of people from their health coverage to give tax relief to the rich. In an opinion article for the New York Times published earlier this month, Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) qualified the provisions of the bill “both morally badly and politically suicidal”. Contents related to trendy stories

“Republicans must open their eyes: our voters support social insurance programs. More than that, our voters depend on these programs. And there is a reason why the Republicans would do well to think. Our economy is increasingly hostile to workers and their families, ”wrote Hawley. “If the Republicans want to be a party class – if we want to be a majority part – we must ignore the calls to cut Medicaid and start to keep America's promise for American workers.”

Hawley is not alone. A senator from the anonymous GOP told The Hill Today that “there were probably five, six, seven of us who, if you do something that reduces the advantages, you will have a real problem.”

