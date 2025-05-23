Another day, another press conference with President Donald Trump insulting a journalist





Stop me if you've heard this one. A journalist asks President Donald Trump a perfectly legitimate question. And because Trump does not like the question, he verbally accosts the journalist and the press organization of journalists, with insults.

Rinse and repeat.

It becomes boring, isn't it? Not history, but prevails over the meanness and the repeated attacks against the press which is incontesting of the President of the United States.

On Wednesday, in the oval office during the meeting with Trumps with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump made a disadvantaged diatriber against the NBC Peter Alexander. He came after Alexander asked for information that the Trump administration was going to accept a jet worth millions of Dollars from Qatar which would ultimately be used as Air Force One. (The United States officially accepted the gift on Wednesday evening, confirmed the Defense Ministry.)

Trump said, you know, you should get out of here. What has it to do with the Qatari jet? They give a jet to the United States, ok? And that's a great thing. Talk about many other things, and it is NBC who tries to get rid of the subject of what you have just seen. You are a terrible journalist. N ° 1, you don't have what it takes to be a journalist. You are not smart enough. But so that you were going to a subject on a jet that was given to the United States Air Force, which is a very good thing.

Trump was not over. He said you should return to your studio in NBC because (president and chief executive officer of Comcast) Brian Roberts and the people who direct this place, they should be investigated. They are so terrible how you execute this network. And you are a shame. No more questions from you.

Trump finished this part by saying that his name is peter something. He is a terrible journalist.

This story here is extremely disturbing, and it is the journalist winner of the Pulitzer Prize, Wesley Lowery. It includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct extending from 2018 to 2024. Columbia Journalism Reviews Reviews of acting chief, Betsy Morais, maintains with four journalists who courageously told their stories in journalists attesting experiences of sexual misconduct with Wesley LowerY.

Morais writes, these four people spoke with me with several others, including colleagues and students, who attest to a predatory behavior model towards young women in journalism, years.

Lowery recently resigned as editor -in -chief of the investigation report workshop and as an associate professor of journalism at the American University of Washington after allegations that he made inappropriate sexual comments during meetings with students and unwanted sexual advances to journalists. (CJR was the first to announce this news.)

Lowery was a former star journalist at Washington Post. (He sat on the National Poyters Advisory Council from 2017 to 2020.)

One of the journalists of this new History of the CJR, the editor -in -chief of the current barbed wire, Olivia Messer, told Morais, I know of our decade of friendship that when he interacts with women, he pushes sexuality and romance in conversation, even when they clearly indicate that they are not interested in the most friendship. Even when they have established a border. Even when they say no. His perspective can really be that every woman in her life has a romantic or sexual interest in him, but that does not make him true. His inability to see the damage caused much less change, his behavior makes me seriously concerned about all young women around him.

The allegations involve specific descriptions of journalists who meet LowerY, who would order alcoholic beverages. Morais wrote, in each case, these women ended up leaving with LowerY, who, according to them, then assaulted them sexually.

Lowery sent CJR a declaration that said, the representation of the CJRs of these periods in my personal life is incomplete and includes false innuendos on the complicated dynamics. However, I respect women who have shared their experiences and take their point of view seriously. As a young professional, I have not always recognized the power imbalances that have surfaced as personal relationships have become professional, and vice versa. I should have better respect the limits that would have protected myself and the others, in particular during interactions altered by mutual poisoning. I got involved in sobriety, to approach a year now, and I continue to work with professionals on my understanding of the dynamics of power that accompany the race, gender and professional success.

In the Wednesday newsletter, I wrote on how two main newspapers The Chicago Sun-Times and the Philadelphia Inquirer recently had special sections which included a summer reading list generated by AI. It was essentially suggestions for books for their readers. The big problem was that certain titles in the book of real authors did not even exist.

To be clear, the list appeared in special sections which were not produced by the editorial room of these two articles. These were licensed content provided by King Features, a newspapers unit of the editor Hearst

The freelancer responsible for history (and errors) generated by AI-AI took the blame, saying that he had not verified the story and was embarrassed by what happened.

However, the two newspapers published stories on the incident. The Philadelphia Inquirer has recognized what happened, as is the Sun-Totes in a story by Melissa Bell, the CEO of the owner of the Public Media of Chicago du Sun-Totes.

Bell wrote, we are in a moment of great transformation of journalism and technology, and at the same time, our industry continues to be besieged by commercial challenges. This should be a moment of learning for all journalism organizations: our work is appreciated and precious due to humanity behind. (Bell chose fat this last sentence.)

According to Bell, King Features has published a statement to her saying that she had a strict policy with our staff, our caricaturists, our columnists and our independent writers against the use of AI to create content. The summer index summer supplement was created by an independent content creator who used AI in its development of stories without disclosing the use of AI. We end our relationship with this individual. We regret this incident and work with the handful of publishing partners who have acquired this supplement.

However, Bell has described some of the things that the public media of Chicago will do in response to this incident, including we update our policies so that all our approved editorial content in accordance with our journalistic standards, and in the future, we will explicitly identify the editorial content under third -party license and ensure the transmission of its origin.

Bell wrote, we are committed to ensuring that this will not happen again. We know that there is work to do to provide more answers and transparency around the production and publication of this section, and will share additional updates in the coming days.

The Emmys Sports winners were announced on Tuesday evening and one of the big winners was Lady Gaga?!

Yes, Lady Gaga won in the exceptional musical management category for her performance by Hold My Hand during the Super Bowl pre-match. It happens as a victory at the Emmy for Gaga, which means that she now has an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscars. Now, everything she needs is a Tony prize to reach Elite Egot status. Without counting honorary or special prices, only 21 people have sectors.

Regarding the Emmys Sports sports part, some of the winners highlighted were ESPNS College Gameday (Weekly Studio Show); ESPNS NFL Live (Daily Studio Show); TNS Ernie Johnson (studio host); Foxs Joe Davis (best game per game); ESPN2S Peyton Manning (Game Analyst); Tnts Charles Barkley (studio analyst); and TNS Tracy Wolfson (Sideline Reporter).

The deadline has the full list of winners.

Another stellar piece in the Atlantic of Michael Scherer and Ashley Parker: Musk becomes the last government employee to lose his job. The first paragraphs are something! Scherer and Parker then add, four months after the arrival of musks, he actually spent, paying his attention to his work as head of Tesla, Spacex and X, among his other companies. And then there is the node of history: it remains close to Trump, which always shows a real affection for its billionaire benefactor, according to advisers and allies. But the decision of Musks to concentrate elsewhere has been welcomed as a relief from many federal leaders, who have actively canceled many of its cuts in their departments or causing Doge style changes according to their own conditions. Still in the Atlantic, Mark Leibovich with Bidens Age was not a concealment. It was an observable fact. Writing on her substitution, the columnist of the veteran media Margaret Sullivan with what literally shame over 60 minutes. The New York Times Benjamin Mullin with Will Writing Survive Ai? This media company is betting on it. Sports at the front office Ryan Glasspiegel reports that the ESPN Sportscent Stan Verrett anchor leaves ESPN after the expiration of his contract at the end of the summer. Verrett has been in ESPN for 25 years. The Washington publishes Jada Yuan with How Spike Lee gave Denzel Washington one night of all time in Cannes. For the Washington Post, Lili Loofbourow with Louse by George Wendts Norm.

Do you have comments or a tip? Send an email to the Senior Media writer Poynter Tom Jones at [email protected].

The Poynter report is our Daily Media newsletter. To have it delivered in your reception box from Monday to Friday, register here.

