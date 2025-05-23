Politics
Michael Gove takes place in the Lords: the ex-minister of the Tory becomes Baron Gove from Torry after receiving a pairie by Rishi Sunak
Former conservative minister Michael Gove has taken place at the House of Lords today.
The Baron Gove de Torry was sworn in in the upper room this morning, having received a peerage by outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The conservative veteran, who received a peerage in the list of honors of the resignation of Rishi Sunak, wore the traditional scarlet dresses for the short introductory ceremony in Westminster, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the king.
Torry is theAberdeen maritime area where his father, Ernest, headed a fish processing company.
Mr. Gove withdrew in the last elections after 19 years as a deputy for Surrey Heath, having held posts, including the Secretary of Education.
He also contributed to directing the Brexit campaign in 2016, before a large profile fell with Boris Johnson as they competed to lead the Conservative Party.
He is now editor -in -chief of the magazine Spectator – also published by Mr. Johnson.
He took an oath wearing hermine, confirming that he will take a title related to his Scottish education.
He was supported by nearby allies and his colleagues from Peers Conservative Baroness Finn and Lord Vaizey de Didot.
While leaving the room, Lord Gove laughs at a whisper comment made by the head of the Lords Baroness Smith of Basildon while she welcomed him in the upper room.
The politician, who had been a member of Surrey Heath since 2005, was among the most prominent members of the Conservative Party to call the time of his career in the last elections.
He quoted the “toll” of the public service because he said it was time to leave a “new generation” following a political career covering almost 20 years.
He conceded that he had “undoubtedly made mistakes” throughout his political career, but said that he had always “tried to be a voice for those who were neglected and undervalued”.
In government, he triggered the controversy after suggesting that the upper chamber could move to Stoke-on-Trent during the restoration of several billion pounds in the parliamentary field.
The secretary of upgrade then presented the idea after excluding the center of Queen Elizabeth II, who is a few minutes walk from the Westminster Palace in London, as an alternative location.
This led former president Lord Lord Fowler to accuse him of having acted “as an owner of the 19th century factory”.
Addressing Theaberdeen Evening Expresslast Monthabout his title, Mr. Gove said: “It was really in memory of my father who died in 2023. He wanted to say everything for me. He was a wonderful man.
“I would love my father to remember him as he was; A fierce worker, a businessman and someone who always cared about others, someone who has always tried to give people on the start that others have not seen the potential.
Mr. Gove, now 57, was born Graeme Andrew Logan in Aberdeen on August 26, 1967. He was taken and then adopted by Ernest and his wife, Christine, arriving with nothing other than the clothes on her back.
He said: “I felt that I wanted to take the title in particular in honor of my father but also in recognition of my parents.”
