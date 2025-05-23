



The founder of PTI, Imran Khan, speaks to the media. AFP / File

Islamabad: the information secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI), Sh Waqas Akram, vehemently condemned deliberate delays in the fixing of deposit hearings for the founder of the PTI, Imran Khans, in Frankish and Flims affairs and called a cruel placement to extend his illegal incarceration without infraction.

In a declaration published here, he criticized the illegitimate regime for having submitted Imran Khan to inhuman conditions by confining it in an oven -shaped cell as part of a vindictive plot to break its resolution.

He said that such oppressive and claims tactics are intended to fail, because Khans' mind remains uninterrupted and resolved while the whole nation is firmly behind its leader.

Waqas said that the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf was refused all legally and constitutionally guaranteed rights under prison rules, calling it deplorable and unacceptable.

He categorically declared that his party would not take talks with the government of the mandate stolen by the government, because they had no legal, constitutional and moral authority.

He said that Imran Khan has passed unequivocally that at present, there was no dialogue, but he expressed his desire to hold talks with the establishment only for the good of national unity, invoking urgent threats of a narendra avenger modification after his recent humiliation.

Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, he charged, had been sentenced to politically motivated sentences in a completely fictitious and manufactured al-Qadir confidence made only to target them.

Waqas said that the Trust al-Qadir affair could not even bear a minute before a court if the judges freely applied their mind and that the judiciary exercised its constitutional mandate independently.

He said Khan would get a deposit and a freedom if the case was simply heard about his merits.

Waqas said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf stood with a judiciary like an iron wall, whose independence, he said, had been chained under the 26th very controversial constitutional amendment, undergoing its ability to provide justice.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf Cis has promised that the party would not rest until the controversial constitutional amendment is canceled to guarantee judicial independence, maintaining constitutional supremacy, strengthening the rule of law and establishing a truly democratic system in the country.

