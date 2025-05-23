



After Maulings for Ukraines Volodymyr Zelenskyy and King Abdullah of Jordan, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has just shown other world leaders how to prepare for President Donald Trumps Oval Office Bear Pit.

Historically, these sit-down white house sites were dull affairs, filled with adhesion and geopolitical jargon platitudes. This is not the case during the second term of Trump, which transformed its office into a gladiator arena.

There were amazing February Bust-up by vice-president JD Vance against Zelenskyy. The same month, Abdullah could not hide his Dam when Trump was talking about his plans for a long time to take control of the Gaza Strip.

Thus, Ramaphosa of South Africa did not seem surprised when Trump set it out in ambush on Wednesday that the American president even turned off the lights for a projection of clips of news alleging that white farmers are victims of genocide in South Africa.

Most experts agree that this is a shameless false complaint, seized by Trump since he used the billionaire of South African origin Elon Musk, who was in the oval office on Wednesday.

It's a terrible view that I have never seen anything like it, Trump commented while the images played.

Unlike other leaders, Ramaphosa, a former union chief and ally of Nelson Mandela, who helped end Apartheid was clearly prepared. He spoke calmly and without interruption, politely but firmly in disagreement with Trump.

President Trump will have to listen to the voices of the South Africans, some of whom are his good friends, he said, when he was asked what would convince the American leader he was wrong.

And there was a fulfillment to him.

Ramaphosa had brought Ernie Els and Retief Goosen with him, two white South African golfers who are both in the fame of fame and won six American open titles between them.

During a meeting alongside the Golf-Fanatic Trump, the intention behind the maneuver was undoubtedly.

If there was a genocide of Afrikaner farmers, I can bet that these three gentlemen would not be here, said the South African chief in the oval office, pointing to the white members around him who also included John Steenhuisen, his Minister of Agriculture. It will take him, President Trump, listening to their stories, in their point of view.

While Zelenskyy's fiasco has taken everyone out of its intensity and destructiveness, Trumps planned that the attack on Ramaphosa took the challenges, said Scott Lucas, professor of politics at Ireland University College Dublin.

Ramaphosa seemed to have been very well informed and he kept his cool, he said. Managers around the world now have a game book for the way they deal with Trump.

This does not mean that other leaders have not already had similar success.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer moved a letter from King Charles III from his chest pocket when he came to town in February, a gambit laughed in Britain to be sycophantic, but who seemed to go down with Trump.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba hungry advisers for more than 20 hours of preparatory meetings before his strength test the same month, said a person familiar with planning. It also seemed to bear fruit: Ishiba arrived armed with graphics clearly and colored Japan investments in America and the type of visual aid that Trump prefers.

Like Starmer, he played appetite for a theatrical gift, bringing with him a golden samurai helmet, which in Japan often means prayers for prosperity and longevity.

Meanwhile, the French president Emmanuel Macron seems to have mastered the art of keeping a relationship with Trump while maintaining a macho style resistance to some of his declarations. During his own oval office in February, he got his hands on the Trumps arm and slowly corrected his erroneous statement that European countries had simply lent money to Ukraine.

Even more severe, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has kept a right jaw, tight and although often fighting to get a word in the edge of the tip has clearly been clearly by firm words and gestures that Canada is not for sale.

Even against this area, the balance of ramaphosas has been largely congratulated.

This is something that is preparing to be caught in ambush and another being able to manage the situation, said Nic Cheeseman, professor of democracy at the University of England in Birmingham.

Most people seem to think that Ramaphosa has come out well, he added. It is perhaps also because he has good human skills, which meant that he was better placed than certain world leaders to defuse the situation.

As clever a Ramaphosa combat partner, we still don't know how effective his tactics will be.

You wanted to see the drama and something really big happening, said Ramaphosa later, minimizing the episode. I'm sorry that we have a little disappointed with this.

But it was always a bruised and worrying meeting for a country that needs American financial aid a lot.

A few hours before the oval office meeting, South African Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana said his government did not have the funds necessary to cover a deficit of $ 430 million caused by Trumps Reductions on foreign aid.

In Trump, the country faces a president who sees a perfect trifecta in the claim of the genocide of white farmers, Patrick Gaspard, former American ambassador to South Africa, said MSNBC later.

It allows Trump to play with a domestic political audience obsessed with white existential threats, while distracting domestic economic problems and promoting attempts at muscas to obtain a South African license for Starlink, said Gaspard.

He called the meeting not only deeply offensive and hurtful for a partnership that we have with a really important nation in sub -Saharan Africa, but also said that it did not do bad service at this oval office, this sacred space.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/world/africa/south-africa-ramaphosa-trump-oval-office-president-white-house-rcna208443 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos