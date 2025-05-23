This raises an interesting question about who really wants to borrow these quantities in yuan: a barely convertible currency which, like the Eurohas, has failed to capitalize on the Slipping dollars In recent months.

Earlier this month, China prompted $ 9.2 billion in credit to Latin American leaders gathered in Beijing. But there is a twist: he wants to lend all this money in Chinese yuan, instead of the usual American dollar credits that China has announcement During the previous rallies of this regional forum.

Earlier this month, China prompted $ 9.2 billion in credit to Latin American leaders gathered in Beijing. But there is a twist: he wants to lend all this money in Chinese yuan, instead of the usual American dollar credits that China has announcement During the previous rallies of this regional forum.

This raises an interesting question about who really wants to borrow these quantities in yuan: a barely convertible currency which, like the Eurohas, has failed to capitalize on the Slipping dollars In recent months.

Indeed, we could have expected that China was better positioned to capitalize on this very moment. China has sought to internationalize its currency for at least the last 15 years and has built the infrastructure to prove it. Initiatives include the cross -border interbank payment system of Chinas (Chips) To compete with Swift, the multilateral mbridge for digital money transactions from the central bank and the construction of Yuan clearing Centers around the world. But what he cannot ultimately control is who buys or uses the yuan.

In this vein, China has tried to encourage absorption thanks to loans. New research At the Federal Reserve Board notes that China has in fact increased its proportions of loans abroad labeled in Yuan by around 15% in 2021 to almost 40% in 2024, although mainly focused on Asia. It is therefore not inconceivable that China also finds borrowers for its currency in Latin America.

However, this dependence on the debt to advance the Yuan cannot go so far. Several countries in Latin America are already at risk of debt lack for the first time in decades, and their appetite for Chinese loans to buy more Chinese goods and services is undoubtedly limited. Like world banks 2024 International debt report Clearly, the economies of the world South world are no longer faced with a liquidity crisis as they did in previous generations, they have proven to be very capable of borrowing on bond markets and in commercial banks. In other words, they have options, so the Chinese yuan must be attractive.

Chinese capital controls are its greatest obstacle in this regard. China can be wary of liberalizing its capital account for fear of suffering similar In Japan in the 1980s or South Korea in the 1990s. But simultaneously, China hopes that it can convince the world to use more yuan by guaranteeing the stability of its difficult value of Valuea in the here Trade the war with the United States and ironically that which depends on Beijing Holding USD like a safety net.

In addition, China is currently facing pressure to lend money to stimulate demand abroad for its exports, and data on Yuan's assets beyond loans suggest that most countries always prefer to hold several other currencies before the Yuan.

Even the biggest Chinas fans have only modestly Incorporated Yuan's reserves in their central banks in recent years. The main exception is Russia, which has been forced to inhale yuan masses in exchange for oil and gas which it has difficulty selling elsewhere due to sanctions concerning the invasion of Ukraine. China actually has Moscow on a barrel to take the yuan, and yet Russia cannot convert these yuan to US dollars fairly quickly Hong Kong.

The reality is that most export invoices for worlds, debt emissions and exchange reserves are always US dollarsAnd until Chinese capital controls are considerably relaxed, no one wants to be too exposed to the Yuan for fear of its lack of convertibility. In addition, global markets often have gravity to a hegemonic currency Throughout history for the ease of doing business, whether or not they like the hegemon.

So, for the moment, the biggest question can in fact be the number of US dollars that China will travel to Latin American trade before the next conference with Latin American leaders in three years? It is most likely much more than the $ 9.2 billion in Yuan, whether credits of buyers to the governments of the regions or the sold credits which are issued directly to Chinese exporters to cover costs before receiving their dollars payments.

Finally, but above all, China is not the only country to have tried to move the hegemony of the US dollar. The French have made balustrades against the United States Exorbitant privilege Having the reserve reserve world since at least when Valry Giscard Destaing was Minister of Finance in the late 1960s and 1970s. Since they started these efforts to democratize the assets of the Central Bank for Reserve Currency over 50 years ago, they made very little progress.

In fact, hope for the Euro was that it catalyze Frances modest and old gains. Again, however, the French, among others who wanted to see less domination of the USD, were widely disappointed. The euro increased from around 18% of world reserves when it was launched at around 20% in 2025. Likewise, Chinas gains from nothing in 2000 to 2% in 2025 are also quite modest, having briefly exceeded the Canadian dollar in 2018 to no longer resume in 2023.

The result is that China is likely to continue driving the yuan in each arena he can, and borrowers like the Latin American leaders in Beijing last week can be its best opportunity in the short term. But this approach has its limits, and catch up with the euro, not to mention the US dollar, can only occur with a change of demand. Without that, China can quickly find itself push the rope.