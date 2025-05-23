PM Modis Message in Pakistan in Rajasthans Bikaner: Sindoor turned into barood





PM Modi: The enemies have seen what is happening when Sindoor turns into cannon powder | Video credit: The Hindu

In his first speech since the cessation of the India-Pakistan conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday May 22, 2025) said that Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces had forced Pakistan and its terrorist operators to submission. We have resolved to give them a punishment beyond their imagination, said Mr. Modi during a rally in the Bikaner district in Rajasthan. In this screengengrab from a video published by the PMO on May 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressed during the inauguration and installation of the foundation stone of various development projects, in the Bikaner district, Rajasthan. | Photo credit: PMO via PTI Referring to Pahalgam's terrorist attack, Mr. Modi said that those who had undertaken to wipe Sindoor (Vermilion) The women's front had been reduced to dust. My Bhartis Servant Modi stands here, the chest raised. Modis Mind is cool, but the modis blood is hot. And now it's SindoorNo blood, which flows in my veins. He said that the armed forces have received full operational freedom and that they dismantled Pakistani defenses by creating a chakravyuh (trap). In response to the terrorist attack on April 22, India destroyed nine of the biggest terrorist hiding places in the Pakistans in just 22 minutes, said Modi. The world and the enemies of the country have seen what is happening when Sindoor turn into bar (Canon powder), he said in the midst of major applause of the public. Since Pakistan could not win a direct war against India, he used terrorism as a weapon, trying to create an atmosphere of fear for several decades since independence, said Mr. Modi, adding that India would no longer be retained in his response to terrorism. Taking a blow to Pakistan, Mr. Modi said that if neighboring countries are trying to target the NAL air base in Bikaner had no damage, the Rahim Yar Khan air base located through the border was largely damaged in reprisals of the India. No one knows when he opened. It's in the USI, he said. Prime minister #Narendramod Said in Bikaner that India will not be afraid of nuclear threats Pti pic.twitter.com/hdjb6fvrou – The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 22, 2025 Bikaner shares a 168 km long border with Pakistan and is located opposite the Bahawalpur district in Punjab's Pakistani province, where former President Zia-Ul-Haq died in a plane crash in 1988. While saying that now there would be no trade or talks with Pakistan, Mr. Modi has established three key elements in the treatment of the Western neighbor. They included an appropriate response to acts of terror, no intimidation by nuclear threats and no distinction between the condescending terrorism of the State and the pretenders who are not authorism. The talks, if necessary, will only be on the cashmere occupied by Pakistan, said Modi. While stressing that the Indian delegations visited different countries to expose the true face of the Pakistans, Mr. Modi warned that Pakistan would be confronted with an economic ruin if it continued to export terrorists. In reference to the pending water Treaty, Mr. Modi said Pakistan will not have access to the share of legitimate India water. The Prime Minister stressed that Operation Sindoor was not an act of revenge, but a new form of justice and a demonstration of unusual Indian strength and determination. Security and prosperity are essential to build a developed India, said Mr. Modi, adding that crushing terrorism was not only a strategy but a principle adopted with a daring approach.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/sindoor-turned-into-barood-pm-modi-in-rajasthans-bikaner/article69605450.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

