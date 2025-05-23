



While the United States recalibrates its policy in South Asia, analysts wonder if President Trump will pressure Pakistan to release the Popular Opposition Chief

[Islamabad] The former Prime Minister of Pakistans, Imran Khan, spent, on Friday 658 days behind the detention of Barsa which continues to do an intense national and international examination.

Although his incarceration has briefly disappeared from the spotlight during the recent Pakistani-Indian conflict, the last days have seen senior leaders of his party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), renewing calls to a national movement demanding the release of Khans.

Addressing the media outside the Central Prison Rawalpindi, where Khan is detained, his sister, Aleema Khan, allegedly alleged that Momentum is strengthening for a campaign for his freedom, the government's circles deliberately spread rumors of his imminent liberation or launch secret discussions to create divisions among the militants of the parties by triggering accusations of collusion. Responding to rumors, Aleema categorically denied an agreement with the government concerning the release of its brothers.

Another sister, Noreen Niazi, also spoke to prison on Tuesday. She insisted that her brother was never found guilty of a crime and that all the affairs deposited against him were closed. However, he is treated as a condemned criminal, even if nothing has been proven, she said. No other political prisoner in the country has faced such treatment. She urged the Pakistanis on a national scale to organize demonstrations in each big city and in each street across the country.

According to sources, three of the Imran Khans sisters were to meet him on Tuesday in Central Rawalpindi. However, the prison authorities only granted Twonoreen Niazi and Uzma Khan. The older sister, Aleema, was denied entry.

Adding to public calls, Khans Sonssulaiman Isa Khan, 28, and Kasim Khan, recently talked with social media influencer, Mario Nawfal. In their very first public interview, they expressed profound concern about their prolonged fathers. They described its conditions of detention as inhuman, citing lonely isolation and limited medical care. He is held in a death cell reserved for terrorists, under dark and oppressive conditions. Despite an order of the court authorizing weekly calls, communication with their father was sporadic.

Their call for international support seems to be gaining ground. Zalmay Khalilzad, an American veteran diplomat and former American special representative for Afghan reconciliation, wrote on X, there are reports that Imran Khan will be published soon. I hope these reports are true. Pakistan would benefit from its release at home and abroad during this sensitive period. He added that maintaining Khan in prison, a point of view favored by the military after recent tensions with India, reflects a short -seen approach that would extend the deficit in democracy and political polarization and threaten its stability.

Providing a contrasting view, Irfan Siddiqui, a Senator from the Pakistani Muslim League (N) and a known Rival of the PTI, responded on Monday by urging PTI supporters to recognize changing global realities. He said that the priorities of the American presidents had changed and that the liberation of Khans is no longer a possibility.

The legal foundation for Khans' detention dates back to his evidence via a vote without confidence in April 2022 and his arrest in August 2023 to sell state gifts. He was sentenced to three years and disqualified from the elections. Although this conviction was canceled, he remained held under the official secret law. In January 2024, he and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi were sentenced to 10 years for poorly managed a diplomatic cable. Khan denies all allegations and says they are politically motivated.

The concerns about his health and access to the legal advice persist. Its appearances are mainly made via a video link under tight safety. Human rights organizations, including the United Nations and Human Rights Watch Human Rights Office, criticized the legal process and made the alarm of democratic space in Pakistan.

International attention intensified in February 2025, when members of the Republican Congress Joe Wilson and August PFLUGER called on the United States to put pressure on the release of Khans, citing its close ties with President Donald Trump and suggesting that Khan's release could improve American-Pakistani relations.

Despite being behind bars, Khan remains a central force in Pakistani politics. PTI candidates presenting themselves as independent obtained a strong performance in the February 2024 elections, although they do not form a government. The party continues to allege electoral manipulation and requires a recount and release of Khans. As a former legendary cricket player and one of the most popular political leaders on social networks, with 21.1 million followers on X, her influence continues.

The renewed push of the management of PTI in recent days indicates that the political future of Khans does not remain resolved that calls for his release could once again dominate the political discourse of the Pakistans.

In a recent interview with the media line, lawyer Salman Akram Raja, secretary general of PTI, underlined the broader challenges of Khans' incarceration. Khans' release and presence would bring greater cohesion among people and cheer up, said Raja. He described imprisonment as a parody of the law and criticized what he considers the erosion of fair institutional conduct. He stressed that we want the Constitution and the rule of law to be confirmed and that all questions be resolved by dialogue.

Raja said he and Khans Sisters had met the former Prime Minister on Tuesday. Khan would have rejected talks with the government of puppets as being unnecessary and reiterated the need for national unity. According to Raja, Khan is open to engage with the authorities, not to benefit personally, but to promote national stability. The prison has not shaken his determination and he does not seek any kind of contract, said Raja.

To assess how the president prevails over priorities could have changed after his role in the Pakistani-Indian ceasefire brokerage, the media line was maintained with several political analysts.

Professor Dr Zahid Anwar, former vice-chancellor based in Peshawar from the University of Peshawar and former president of the Department of Political Science, shared his point of view on the evolving situation.

He said to the media line, following recent India-Pakistan clashes, the United States, which has negotiated the ceasefire, sees new areas of mutual interest in Pakistan, including intelligence sharing and joint-fighting efforts to maintain regional peace and prevent nuclear climbing.

Anwar noted that by proposing a trade agreement without a price, Pakistan hopes to stimulate economic ties with the United States. He added that the recent conflict could point out a new start in bilateral relations, while nationalist feelings are increasing and that the country's political dynamics are changing.

He observed that most Pakistanis welcomed the unified position of political leaders in response to Indiates threats, appreciating the coordinated efforts of the government and the army.

The crisis, in its opinion, is considered a turning point, promoting political unity and national cohesion. He added that over time, this solidarity should strengthen domestic stability and reshape the country's political landscape.

Maybe he will do it, maybe he won't do it

In response to the question of whether President Trump could put pressure on Islamabad to reconsider the detention of Imran Khans, said Anwar, the dynamics are too fluid and complex as he will do, maybe he will not.

Salman Lali, a geopolitical analyst based in Lahore and colleague at Think Tank Commandleven, told the media line that some observers considered the possibility that Imran Khans reject as a potential Valvean pressure to relieve public and international pressure without moving the underlying dynamics of power.

This impact, he added, depends on the fact that the establishment considers Khan as a threat to stability or as someone who could help defuse tensions.

Lali cited various media reports suggesting that an individual would not have affiliated to any political party, but which represents elements within the powerful Pakistan establishment Khan during the recent dead end between India and Pakistan and asked for his support.

He said Khan would have reported an agreement, which, according to some analysts, reflected in the way the influential network of influential social media actively countered the Indian stories during the conflict.

According to Lali, the establishment remains cautious, resistant, but not inflexible on potential release. He suggested that increasing public and international pressure, as well as the assembly of political fatigue, could possibly push for a change in his approach.

He described the American response as measured, noting that if some legislators have expressed their concern about Khans' detention, the administration maintains strategic ambiguity. Washington, he said, recalibrates its policy in South Asia to prioritize stability, the fight against terrorism and the fight against China, while avoiding direct participation in Pakistan internal policy.

President Trump wants to avoid new instability in Pakistan

In finishing the series of experts from experts, Professor Adrian Calamel, a principal researcher at the Arabian Peninsula Institute, based in Washington, doubted the probability of any effort led by the United States to put pressure for the release of Khans. President Trump wants to avoid new instability in Pakistan, knowing that the current government is low and could collapse, he said.

Calamel added that Khan is considered someone who could degenerate tensions with India and revive anti-American rhetoric.

He explained that the foreign policy of American presidents in the second term leans towards isolationism, and that the American legislators calling for the liberation of Khans have little influence on him.

In his opinion, if Khan were to go back to power, this would lead to the will of the military to align himself with more radical elements of a movement, he thinks that Pakistan would destabilize more.

