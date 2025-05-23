Politics
Bareskrim Polri: Jokowi has succeeded in UGM Forestry Bachelor
Jakarta-the Indonesia National Police Criminal Investial Agency (Bareskrim Polri) ensures that the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) studied at the Fête de Forestie at Gadjah Mada University (UGM) and has fulfilled all the demands of diploma as a forest bachelor.
The director of criminal investigation deeds in criminal investigations, said Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro, Jokowi's announcement adopted the selection of UGM entry had entered the public newspaper of sovereignty. “The investigator obtained the fact that it was true that the engineer of Joko Widodo registered himself and entered the Faculty of Forestry UGM in 1980 thanks to an announcement in the Journal of People's Sovereignty on 3169 participants succeeded in the PPI or UGM Pioneer Project entrance exam which was published on Friday July 18, 1980,” Djuhandhani said at a press conference. Kompas.com.
It was indicated, the name Joko Widodo was listed on page 4 column 6, classified 14th in the Faculty of Forestry section.
“The newspaper confirmed its authenticity thanks to information from the Library staff,” he added.
Not only that, the same edition of the National Journal (Bernas) also contained a re -enrollment calendar for the new student of the Faculty of Forestry UGM, which was held on Monday July 28, 1980. The calendar was in accordance with the student recording document on behalf of Joko Widodo dated the same stored on the Forestry Archives.
“It was tested in the laboratory by Puslabfor which is declared empty is identical or the same product as the comparison of the newspaper was confirmed by its authenticity thanks to information on the staff of the library,” said Djuhandhani.
Examined his authenticity
Various academic documents belonging to Joko Widodo were also examined by the authenticity of the Medico-Legal Laboratory Center (Puslabfor), from the study results card (KHS), proof of SPP payment, Her-Immor registration permit, to a success examination certificate.
All documents are declared identical or derived from the same product as the comparative document.
In addition, the documents to describe the practice on the jokowi field in college, including KKN in Boyolali and research on forest problems in Surakarta, were also found and verified.
The police also examined the original Jokowi thesis entitled Study of plywood consumption in the final use in the municipality of Surakarta. The results of the PUSLABFOR examination showed that the thesis was tapped using a PIKA type type type and that the ratification page was printed with a hand press technique, according to general practices at the time.
Djuhandhani added that the original Jokowi diploma with number 1120 and NIM 1681KT had also been tested and declared synonymous with diplomas belonging to three of his colleagues from the Faculty of Forestry UGM of the same generation.
“Paper equipment, paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp stamps and ink signatures belonging to the dean and the chancellor of the researcher, then the evidence and comparison are identical or from the same product,” he said.
Digitized 2016
It is also known that Jokowi's thesis was scanned in 2016 and downloaded from the UGM Digital Library application in 2019. Although the majority of the thesis downloaded to graduates, Jokowi's thesis downloads have become the only exception, due to its status of national figure.
“Based on the results of the case, this investigation was closed with the conclusion, that no criminal act linked to the diploma of Joko Widodo and the Jokowi diploma was declared original. We all hoped that the situation in the country would become calmer. We help the government which is currently led by Mr. Prabowo to carry out development,” added Djuhandani.
|
Sources
2/ https://hmstimes.com/2025/bareskrim-polri-jokowi-lulus-sarjana-kehutanan-ugm/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
