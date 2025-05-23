





Instant of a Hellenic Navy exercise.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the long -standing caste of dandes against Greece could be linked to Ankaras' participation in the European Union's defense programs. In a radio interview, Mitsotakis said he was planning to raise the problem directly with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, potentially during the NATO summit in Hague at the end of June. The Paste Belli declared by the Parliament of turkey in 1995 in response to a potential Greek expansion of territorial waters remains a key bilateral tension. Mitsotakis argued that Turkey cannot embark on the financing mechanisms of the defense of the EU while maintaining a threat of war against another member of the EU. It's time for our Turkish friends to withdraw this from the table, he said. He stressed that any EU agreement with a third country, such as Turkey, requires unanimous consent of all EU member states, citing article 212 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU. This requirement could give Greece and Cyprus Lever to condition Turkish access to the defense initiatives under the proposed regulations on the safety action for Europe (SAFE), which will be finalized on May 27. While security is adopted by the qualified majority vote, Greece has highlighted the wording in the final text, in particular the term with similar views as a gesture of compromise. Turkish participation should occur not by the official state participation, but via subcontractors like Baykar, who recently acquired the Italian drone manufacturer Piaggio. Although Baykar belongs to a parent by President Erdogan, he is not directly controlled by the State. In Ankara, the Ministry of Defense expressed its frustration with regard to Greece's efforts, saying that Turkey's marginalization attempts would fail. Turkey is a key element in Europic security architecture, said a source of ministry, citing members of NATO membership, the defense industry and the role in the regional management of the crisis. Turkish officials have reiterated that EU membership remains a strategic objective, pointing out of interest shared in defense, counter-terrorism and migration management. Meanwhile, some Turkish media have criticized Mitsotakis's comments as scandalous and accused Athens of obstruction to the EU defense cooperation turkeys. The diplomatic exchange comes in the midst of wider efforts to stabilize Greek relations and before the next meeting of the high-level cooperation council between the two countries, for which a date has not yet been set.

