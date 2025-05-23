Why Donald Trump doubles the complaint of the ceasefire India-Pak





President Donald Trump refuses to remove the controversial issue of his claimed role in the India-Pakistan conflict. He once again declared that he had played a role in helping India and Pakistan to stop hostilities, saying that commercial discussions played a role in what he called a cease-fire, but India described as a simple cessation of hostilities. In particular, India said that the Sindoor operation was only suspended and that Pakistan is under surveillance.

Speaking at the oval office of the White House at a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Trump said: “If you take a look at what we have just done with Pakistan and India. We have settled all this, and I think I have settled it by trade.” Trump added: “And I said, what are you doing guys? Anyone had to be the last to shoot. But the shooting became more and more, bigger and bigger, deeper in countries. And we talked to them, and I think we, you know, I hate saying that we have settled it, and then two days later, something happens, and they say that it is Trump's fault.”

Read also: We make big chords with India, Pakistan: American president Donald Trump-Estee, repeated and categorical denials of India, Trump continues to push this story. His insistence to have played the peacemaker between India and Pakistan reflects a complex interaction of personal psychology, diplomatic repositioning, commercial tactics and geopolitical considerations. Why does Trump double his claims? Live events with Trump's stubborn insistence, Trump tries to buried his image of a peacemaker who has taken a beat. In addition to that, it is a compulsive hollow. As John Bolton, prevails over the former national security advisor, observed it in an interview with Ani today, “it's nothing personal for India. It is Donald Trump, who takes credit for everything.” Speaking to Ani, he said: “I think he had an appeal with Prime Minister Modi, and Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio could take credit. Throughout his presidency during his previous mandate as well as that of the current, Trump sought to get started as a global peacemaker, of his summits with North Korea Kim Jong-Un to his very mediated agreements, although Abraham, In the Middle East, in the Middle East. by affirming that it had used the tensions between India and Pakistan, an affirmation that India has refuted on several occasions, Trump tries to burden its image of a peacemaker, contrasting with the previous American presidents often associated with prolonged military commitments. Now Ukraine and Gaza, this image has a lot of political value for Trump as well as abroad. From the Middle East, although rented for diplomatic normalization efforts between Israel and certain Arab states, has done nothing to fight the main Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

These failures can motivate Trump to rekindle a story where he can claim success, so disputed. Unlike Ukraine or Gaza, the India-Pakistan conflict is still opaque because many have not yet been in the public domain, which allows it to easily create its own version of the events that projects it as a peace mediator using trade to make a cease-fire.

It is also possible that Trump repeats his claims because he is simply frustrated by India because he refused to validate his version of the events. Known for its thin skin reactions to light, real or perceived, Trump can consider India refutations as a personal affront rather than a routine diplomatic clarification. This dynamic dynamic can propel him to restore the complaint more and more publicly and forcefully.

Trump mixes trade with Geopoliticstrump makes a cardinal error by connecting hot geopolitical problems with strong emotional and historical trail with trade. India can never authorize a third in cashmere mediation for a commercial agreement. With the Minister of Commerce, Piyush Goyal, in the United States, merchanting a bilateral trade agreement, Trump's revival of Trump's ceasefire demand seems strategically timed. By dealing with India-Pakistan, a movement against India is still growing, Trump could try to extract the dealerships of New Delhi at the negotiation table. Trump could try to use the Pakistani card to obtain a favorable commercial agreement from India.

There are also reports suggesting a more transactional pattern behind Trump's sudden sweet corner for Pakistan. According to statements, Pakistan sought to arouse Trump's favor by promising lucrative trade agreements to his family and friends. These include discussions reported on cryptocurrency companies and access to mineral resources that are both highly strategic areas.

India has not only denied Trumps' claims, but did it with an unusual deductible. The declarations of officials, including Minister Jaishankar, have reaffirmed the long -standing India policy: that bilateral problems with Pakistan must be resolved directly between the two countries, without third intervention. The military posture India in response to cross -border terrorism is clearly communicated as a sovereign act of deterrence and not as the result of foreign diplomacy.

India asserts itself as a regional power which does not need or receive unsolicited arbitration, in particular figures whose reliability is questionable. By postponing firmly, India protects both its sovereignty and its story on regional security. Trump could be in line from India with Pakistan to reduce the superior world status of India. However, faced with clear denials from India and skepticism of experienced diplomats like John Bolton, Narrative Trumps finds himself on fragile terrain.

