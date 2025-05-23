



CNN –

Trump's White House, which presents itself as the most transparent administration in history, has deleted an official transcription database documenting President Donald Trumps Ads and Apparitions.

The Remarks section of the Maison Blanche website now offers YouTube videos rather than transcriptions that past administrations have been publishing for decades.

Change is another example of the Trump administration trying to exercise more control. Rather than printing each statement of notes, creating a complete file for the public, the White House selectively makes the advertisement of certain events and jumps to others.

The selection of videos of remarks is significantly incomplete because it includes less than 50 Trump videos of the first 120 days of her second term.

The White House publishes a much higher number of videos on YouTube, including very partisan attacks and propagandist mashups.

The main correspondent for the White House of Huffpost, SV, which observed that the administration reduced Trump's transcriptions earlier this spring, wrote last week that the White House excluded many of its most unleashed comments from its website. In response, the Director of Communications of the White House, Steven Cheung, has to date to stop.

Now, transcriptions have been completely deleted, with one exception: prevailing on the inaugural address. Stenographers employed by the government are still recorded and transcribe all Trumps remarks, including its interactions with the media. These files are not displayed.

YouTube videos are not a complete replacement because some of the Trumps remarks are not archived in video form either.

Other recordings generally published by previous administrations, such as transcriptions of the Information of the White House, have also been omitted in recent months. The website currently includes the transcription of the press secretary Karoline Leavitts very first briefing in January.

The transcription purge has an impact on journalists and researchers more than the average taxpayer. However, the consulting and textual records of the words of the presidents are intrinsically useful for the holding of an administration to be recorded.

Joe Bidens, the White House, understood that when she got caught up in the attempt to change the transcription of her waste remarks on Trump supporters, despite the official concerns of stenographers.

And so Trump's transcriptions disappear in terms of administration priorities and what Leavitt means when it boasts transparency.

Perhaps visibility is the most precise word. Trump's white house is certainly visible, often prioritizing videos and photos on the written word.

While prevailing on the style of explosive speech and improvisation requires an intensive examination and verification of the facts, it often seems to worry about the images specifically those of force and domination.

In response to a request for CNN comments on the change of website, said Leavitt, the remarks of the presidents are live on the website of each person in the world, including journalists, to access and monitor themselves. Trump's White House is the most transparent in history.

The White House does, indeed, live it on the remarks. But the transcription purge is still quite revealing. And this makes the existence of external databases, as Roll calls Factba.se, all the more precious.

This decision certainly underlines the reason to have a free and independent file of the declarations and responses of the presidents, told CNN the founder and developer of Factba.se.

He also underlines the Trumps without holder of the stenographers of the Staff of the White House, a dynamic that the former stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein described in a 2018 editorial for the New York Times.

Mr. Trump likes to call anyone who agrees with him false news, wrote Dorey-Stein. But if he is really the victim of so many inaccurate reports, why is he so opposed to the registration and transcription of the facts?

