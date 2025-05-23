Roula Khalaf, editor -in -chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

The trade war between the United States and China puts the countries of Southeast Asia under increasing pressures to choose the parties between the two largest economies in the world, the government ministers warned.

China looks and looks, told The Financial Times Washington, the Malaysian trade minister, who leads tariff negotiations with Washington on behalf of the Southeast Asian Nations Association.

They say that, whatever you give in the United States, we want the same thing because everything you give to the United States is at our expense, said ZAFRUL.

ZAFRULS comments, echoed Thursday by a warning from the Singapore Minister of Commerce that neutrality in the region was becoming more difficult to maintain, underline the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing since US President Donald Trump unveiled a package of prices last month.

ZAFFRUL said that the economic decoupling of the United States and China has exerted pressure on the countries of Southeast Asia, many of which are important centers in the supply chains connecting the two economic superpowers to choose one side.

We must balance it by not choosing aside and understanding the concerns of each team, added ZAFRUL. All countries [in the region] must navigate this. It's hard.

The Malaysian Minister of Commerce, ZAFRUL Aziz, said that the nations of the region found it difficult to sail on American-Chinese-Chinese trade tensions Kim Hong-ji / Reuters

Gan Kim Yong, Minister of Commerce of Singapores and Vice-Prime Minister, said that the city-state had avoided neutrality as an international policy, but that it had trouble maintaining links with the United States and China as the gap between them grew.

If you try to be neutral and walk on the middle road, the road becomes closer and closer, it will ultimately be an edge of the knife and you will not be able to get up, Gan told a UBS conference on Thursday. The key is that we have to take sides, we have to take positions, we must really do it according to the principles.

But he said that the approach adopted by Singapore, which plays an essential role connecting China to the West, was to adopt positions on controversial geopolitical issues according to its own national concerns, rather than to side with one country rather than another.

The countries of Southeast Asia were among the least affected by the package of reciprocal prices announced by Trump last month, some, such as Vietnam and Cambodia, faced with samples of more than 40% due to their major trade surpluses with the United States.

Shortly after the unveiling of the prices, Chinese President Xi Jinping embarked on a tour of Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, seeking to strengthen links and guarantee its influence in the region.

Beijing criticized an agreement concluded between the United States and the United Kingdom this month, which, she said, could be used to withdraw Chinese products from the British supply chains.

Washington granted a 90 -day stay to provide affected countries with a window to negotiate. ZAFFRUL has since been in talks with the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lunick and the Representative of Commerce Jamieson Greer, including during a rally of economic cooperation in Asia-Pacific in South Coopée last week.

They seem to understand [our position]said ZAFRUL. But the warning is, they must always convince the boss. It still depends on Trump.

He added that if Washington should implement prices specifically targeting the manufacturing industry of Tamias, this would have a significant impact on its own economy in the country, because semiconductors represent more than 60% of Malaysia exports to the United States.

This is an ecosystem that has been built over 60 years, he said. For each multinational present in Malaysia which makes this company, there are at least a few hundred Malaysian companies who support it.

The heads of state and the government of the Anase and the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council will meet in Kuala Lumpur next week to try to create a large trade agreement between the two blocks in the context of a collapse in the global trade system. Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang will also attend.