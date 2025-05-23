Give him the title of King instead of the field marshal: Imran Khan takes Jibe to Gennir





Lahore: the head of the army Gen Asim Munnir should have given himself the title of king instead of the Marshal in the field, because Pakistan is currently governed by the Jungle law, said on Thursday the former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Gen Munir was promoted to Marshal on Tuesday on the ground for its role in the recent conflict with India, becoming the second senior military official in the history of the country to be raised to the position.

“Mashaallah, General Asim Munnir was made of the field marshal. Although frankly, it could have been more appropriate to give him the title of 'King' 'instead because now, the country is governed by the law of the jungle. And in the jungle, there is only one king,” posted Khan on X.

Khan, who has been in prison since August 2023 in several cases, also said that rumors of an agreement with him are entirely false. “No agreement has taken place, and no dialogue is underway. These are baseless lies.”

However, he openly invited the military establishment to have talks with him if it really cared about the interests and the future of Pakistan.

“The country is confronted with external threats, an increase in terrorism and an economic crisis. We have to unite. I have never asked anything for me before, and I will not do it now,” he said.

Khan also warned the Shehbaz Sharif government on another attack from India and said they had to be prepared for such a situation.

He said that Pakistan has been transformed into a place where the law only applies to the weak, the powerful.

“The current situation reflects that the very spirit of democracy is crushed. Minister, “he said.

Khan also said that over the past three years, Pakistan's moral and constitutional framework had been completely destroyed.

“A stuffing trial was taken up in the Toshakhana-II affair. As in prison, legal proceedings are dictated by the will of a single colonel. My sisters and lawyers are prohibited from the court; My companions are not allowed to meet me;

He said he received information on drone attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas and ordered the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to officially file a demonstration with the federal government and take immediate action to stop these drone strikes.

“The murder of innocent civilians in drone attacks does not reduce terrorism because it only feeds it further. After years of struggle, we had managed to interrupt American drone operations in Pakistan. If you claim to be against terrorism, then do not drop bombs on the houses of your own people,” he added.

