



Istanbul The president of the non-profit organization based in the United States Family Watch International (FWI) congratulated the decision of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2021 to withdraw Türkiye from the Istanbul Convention. Sharon Slater, who spoke Thursday at the International Family Forum held in Istanbul, noted that the decision was due to the inclusion of controversial and binding ideological concepts. She has criticized sex education programs led by organizations such as UNICEF and the United Nations Fund, claiming that they are ideological rather than educational. It accused the United Nations system of providing significant funding for NGOs and digital projects promoting this content. According to Slater, these education models aim to keep young people from their family away and traditional values. Jeyran Rahmatullayeva, head of the administrative office of the State Committee for the affairs of the family, women and children of Azerbaijan, noted that if the digital era has enabled women to participate more actively in education and labor, it has also brought negative effects such as the increase in divorce rates. She said that family structures are also affected by warming and urban urbanization and that with urban migration, extended families are transformed into nuclear families, most families now having only one child and only the nuclear unit generally passing from rural to urban areas. Stefano Gennarini, vice-president of legal studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights (C-FAM) in the United States, argued that American and Western foundations use terms such as “gender equality” and “reproductive health” to harm traditional family values. He said that UN social policies are increasingly shaped by the political ideologies of Western countries and that many development nations remain silent due to economic dependencies. Aleksey KIRISTAEV, biotechnology expert at the University of Moscow in Russia, said that Big Pharma collaborated with the American Congress and the military-industrial complex to continue a global population control program. He said children are encouraged to move away from their organic sex and pushed to expensive hormonal treatments. The Anadolu agency's website contains only part of the reports offered to subscribers of the AA News radio system (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.

