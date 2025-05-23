While Trump-Xi Jinping Silence lights up, China and the diplomatic lines to reopen the United States in the midst of imminent commercial truce deadlines and technological tensions-Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA)

Vice-Minister of China My zhaoxu held a telephone conversation with us the American deputy secretary of state Christopher Landau On Friday, the two parties agreeing to maintain continuous communication, according to the Declaration of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Chinas published on Friday.

What happened: Diplomatic commitment occurs while a 90-day US trade truce is approaching its deadline, with the former American ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaulcalling for the lack of direct communication between the president Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping horrible.

The leaders have not spoken directly since Trumps on January 17 pre-anacle, despite the assets, the Trumps expressed their desire to visit China for talks.

Treasury secretary Scott bets Recently, the United States will continue to negotiate with China while reshaping critical supply chains, pointing out potential flexibility in commercial relations that may have an impact on large American companies with Chinese exhibition.

See also: Goldman Sachs operates this defense stock as the main beneficiary of Trumps 175 billion dollars Golden Dome

Why it matters: The dialogue occurs against the climbing of technological tensions. China has threatened legal action against entities supporting American restrictions on semiconductors, following Washingtons orientation warning companies against use Huawei Technologies Ascend the AI ​​fleas.

NVIDIA Corp. Nvda CEO Jensen Huang The export controls for American fleas have criticized as exactly America, revealing that his business has struck $ 5.5 billion in inventory due to restrictions.

Commercial complexities have deepened with Chinas criticisms of the recent commercial pact of the United States, which Beijing has qualified as prejudice to third-party interests. Chinese researcher, Zhang Yansheng, described agreements such as poison pill clauses worse than prices, while Washington tries to isolate China from supply chains.

Read then:

Non-liability clause::This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was examined and published by Benzinga Editors.

PHOTO GURITUSED: Shutterstock