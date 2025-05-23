Aleema questions Gohars authority as a PTI chief





PTI's sister, the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan's sister Aleema Khan talks about the media on February 22, 2024. Facebook @ shahmahmoodreshi

Rawalpindi / Peshawar: publicly reject the lawyer Gohar Khans authority to represent the party, Imran Khans Sister Aleema Khan announced Thursday the president's total dissociation with the president of Gohars lawyers on the elevation of army leaders to the rank of field marshal.

Addressing the media outside of Adiala prison, Aleema said that the Gohars lawyer said that the army chief's elevation was his personal opinion. We had already published the founders declaration yesterday. If lawyer Gohar Khan paid tribute, it was his personal point of view, not the position of the parties, she categorically said.

Aleema said the GHQ case should be heard in prison, and although they waited three to four hours, they were not allowed to attend the hearing. She said that Imran informed the judge that his sister was being held outside and that she should be authorized to enter, but the judges' order in this regard has been ignored. She alleged that even their meetings were obstructed.

The founder of the PTI complained of not being allowed to read books or to speak to his children and to be completely isolated.

Aleema said that the appointment of the chief election commissioner should be carried out in consultation with the opposition chief. She added that the founder of the PTI had again warned that Modi would certainly try to create misdeeds.

Aleema also said that the founder of the PTI was ready to speak to the establishment for Pakistan. Imran said that if someone in the party talks about negotiations, he will not be accepted, she said.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur's chief minister, categorically said that the PTI would cooperate with the government under the IMF's terms if the leaders of the Party meeting Imran Khan were facilitated.

Addressing journalists after meeting the founding president of the party at Adiala prison for more than two hours, he said that if the government had not facilitated his meeting with Imran, they would not lend any cooperation to the government under IMF conditions, reports Mumtaz Alvi.

He also clarified that everything that was said by Imran was the declaration of the parties and that they were forced to act on it. He said that the country's mandate was returned was the country's need. If negotiations must be held, the party founder is ready; Our discussions and requests concern the Constitution. Our war is on; We are going to release our founder at all costs. The founder of the PTI is resolved and again entrusted me with the responsibility of the protest movement, maintained the chief minister of the KP.

Gandapur said their cases should be heard adding that the affairs presented against Imran Khan were false.

The chief minister of KP called to ensure the supremacy of the constitution and the restoration of what he alleged was a stolen mandate. Five or six of our inhabitants must be allowed to meet the founder of PTI for crucial budgetary discussions, said Gandapur. If the meeting was refused, we would not cooperate with the government under IMF conditions.

He revealed that his meeting with Imran focused on the upcoming budget and the parties' protest movement. He informed Khan about Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's budget, stressing that his province had reached all the IMF targets. This meeting was critical. Without this, cooperation on the terms of the IMF would have been impossible.

Addressing the challenges encountered by his party, Gandapur criticized those who easily criticize without understanding the realities on the ground. He also said that the PTI had received votes from Punjab and Sindh, stressing the national support of the parties. Gandapur condemned drone attacks and announced a Jirga (tribal council) meeting in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the founding president of the PTI, Imran Khan, has for the third time, he refused to undergo a polygraph and other forensic tests in the absence of his legal representatives. Consequently, a Punjab police team of 13 members returned from Adiala prison.

The police team, led by DSP Javed Asif, planned to carry out a series of forensic tests on the former Prime Minister as part of 11 cases recorded in various Lahore police stations linked to the May 9 incidents. The tests included the polygraph (lie detector), photogrammetrics (facial recognition) and voice correspondence analyzes.

Sources in the prison have said that the police now envisaged their next move, because Imrans' refusal to cooperate could greatly hinder the investigation process.

Meanwhile, Sher Afzal Marwat MNA said Thursday that all PTI protest campaigns failed due to an incompetent and loose direction.

Speaking to the media after attending an hearing before the High Court of Peshawar, he said that everyone was crying about the leaders' compromise. He said leadership made decisions with unhappy institutions. He said that only competent people could lead a protest movement for the release of the founders. This leadership is not capable. All our demonstrations have failed. The incompetent and cowardly people have received PTIS leadership, he pointed out.

About Aimal Wali, Sher Afzal said that I may have personal disagreements with Aimal Wali, but I condemn what happened. The President of the Pakistan telecommunications authority lacked respect to the committee. The allegations he formulated should be taken into account by the army chief. People like him are unfit to occupy the post of PTA president. I support Aimal Wins' request to remove the president from the PTA from his post.

Earlier, the High Court of Peshawar (PHC) postponed an audience in the petitions of Sher Afzal Marwat requesting the cancellation of first registered members.

