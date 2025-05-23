Politics
Pakistan waste The attempt by Indian Prime Minister Modi to link Islamabad to terrorism – Pakistan
Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejected the baseless, provocative and irresponsible allegations made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, in an animated speech, accused Pakistan of carrying out terrorist attacks in his country.
The military confrontation between New Delhi and Islamabad came when tensions in recent months, Pahalgam's attack continued to accumulate, because India without proof blamed Pakistan for the attack. During the night of May 6 to 7, India launched a series of air strikes in Punjab and the Kashmir of Azad, which led to civilian victims. Islamabad responded by lowering five Indian jets.
After intercepted the drones sent by India and the Tit-For-Tat strikes on the bases of the other, it took American intervention on May 10 so that the two sides finally lay their weapons and declare a cease-fire. India has since continued its aggressive posture even when Pakistan warned against any other military assault and offered talks.
The Indian Prime Minister said yesterday that Pakistan would not get water from the rivers on which India had rights.
According to a declaration issuing By the FO on X Today, Pakistan categorically rejects the baseless, provocative and irresponsible allegations made by the Indian Prime Minister during a recent public speech in Rajasthan.
The remarks, filled with distortions, false statements and inflammatory rhetoric, clearly aim to catch up with regional tensions for close political gains, said FO, adding that such declarations reflect not only a deliberate attempt to deceive the public, but also to violate responsible standards.
Use threats and boast of military action against a sovereign nation is a serious violation of the Charter of the United Nations and established principles of international law, said FO.
This dangerous approach undermines regional peace and stability, he added.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Pakistan has remained a coherent and proactive partner in the global fight against terrorism.
Any insinuation aimed at associating Pakistan with acts of terrorism is in fact incorrect and manifestly misleading, he continued.
He noted that the tactics of Indian ministers was often used to divert attention from the internal challenges of his own India, adding that the Indian tries to hide his serious human rights violations in the cashmere occupied by Pakistan of scapegoats has been well documented and increasingly recognized by the international community.
The fate of the cashmere people and their just struggle for self -determination cannot be masked by aggressive rhetoric and political deviation.
Pakistan has urged Indian management to exercise its responsibilities and to restraint, said FO.
Climbing statements and belligerent posture are useless but exacerbating tensions.
Rather than using fictitious stories and heat for electoral mileage, India should demonstrate maturity by resolving exceptional disputes thanks to peaceful dialogue and diplomacy, noted FO.
He added that Pakistan has remained firmly attached to peaceful coexistence, regional stability and constructive commitment.
However, our desire for peace should not be misinterpreted as weakness, he said, adding that forced people and armed were fully prepared and capable of defending the sovereignty of the country and territorial integrity.
Any mishap or aggression will be encountered with a resolute and proportionate response, added the FO.
He said Pakistan had demonstrated its determination in the past and would do it again if necessary.
The international community must take a serious note from the aggressive posture India and hate-ordered stories that threaten regional peace, he said, adding that it was imperative to discourage such rhetoric and actions to preserve stability in South Asia.
The glorification of conflicts does not benefit anyone, and the path to sustainable peace lies in dialogue, mutual respect and membership in international law, he concluded.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1912791/pakistan-rubbishes-indian-pm-modis-bid-to-link-islamabad-with-terrorism
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
