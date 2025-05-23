The judge says that the dismissals of the Trump administration are probably illegal





A federal judge on May 22, said that it would probably extend its decision blocking the federal agencies for the implementation of mass layoffs.

Daniel WIESSNER | Reuters

The CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, spars with moderator on Doge Savings

In Qatar Economic Forum, Elon Musk fought with journalist Mishal Husain on Doge Savings.

US district judge Susan Illston at a hearing in San Francisco agreed with a unions, non -profit and municipalities that started last month are probably illegal.

On Thursday, a federal judge said that the administration of President Donald Trump cannot restructure and reduce the United States government without the consent of the congress and that it probably extends its regulation blocking federal agencies to implement mass layoffs.

Illston on May 9 prevented approximately 20 agencies from engaging in mass layoffs for two weeks and required the reintegration of workers who had already lost their jobs. This order should expire on Friday, and the hearing judge said she was inclined to extend it “with a little refinement”.

The agencies cannot carry out force reductions in the blatant contempt for the mandates of the Congress, whether the president ordered or not, illustrated, an appointed of the former Democratic president Bill Clinton, at the start of the hearing.

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to suspend Illston's temporary decision, saying that it badly influenced Trump's constitutional powers to control the executive power.

“Neither the Congress nor the executive power never intended to make class federal bureaucrats with a lifetime job, whether there is work to do or not,” said General Solicitor D. John Sauer.

The complainants said that court documents said that the drastic reduction in federal agencies by Trump would lead to a range of generalized loss for the public, including disaster aid programs, public health services, food security inspections and contagious disease prevention.

The case concerns the departments of agriculture, health and social services, treasury, trade, affairs and veterans, among others.

The dismissals of tens of thousands of members of federal government staff are an essential element in the push of the Republican President and the Millionaire of the Government Department of the Government of the Government to reduce the federal government and considerably reduce expenses.

Trump has urged agencies to eliminate duplicate roles, unnecessary management layers and non -critical work while automating routine tasks, closing regional offices and reducing the use of external entrepreneurs.

About 260,000 federal workers, most of whom took off, left or left at the end of September. And deep cuts are intended for several agencies, including more than 80,000 jobs at the Ministry of Veterans and 10,000 at the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

Dozens of proceedings have challenged the efforts of the administration, and Illston's decision at the beginning of the month has been the widest of this type so far.

The decision of the march of another judge forcing agencies to restore nearly 25,000 probationary employees, who have generally played a current role for less than a year or two, was used by a court of appeal.

Illston said in Hermay 9discision that republican presidents and democrats have respected for decades the role of Congress in the reorganization of the federal government. She said that even if the legislators have pushed certain initiatives from the White House, they have also approved presidents' plans to restructure more than a dozen times since the 1930s.

“Constitutional commentators and politicians of all parties agree that the reorganization of the federal bureaucracy requires active participation of the congress,” she wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/22/judge-trump-administration-layoffs-likely-illegal/83796877007/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

