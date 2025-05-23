



After a historic decision of the largest banks in China this week to reduce the deposit rates by one year less than 1% for the first time, households across the country are struggling with an urgent question: where should they park their money? The dilemma appeared for savers opposed to risk after six large public leaders and the main common bench bank in China Merchants Bank (CMB) announced on Monday that they would reduce their fixed deposit rate from one year to 0.95%, eliminating what was once a safe, but modest source, of passive income. Small banks have followed suit, reducing rates through deadlines, although to a smaller extent. Their year rate is 1.15%, while three -year rates are 1.3%. For millions of Chinese families, the drop in deposit yields makes an already difficult financial landscape all the more slippery. Households are disturbed by an economic uncertainty while facing low income prospects and a lack of attractive investment options. From the drops of prices, we have seen a wave of customers asking what to do next. Many deplored that on accounting days on bank deposits for regular yields are completed, said Liu, a customer official of a Shanghai of CMB branch who asked for partial anonymity. This decision, the seventh adjustment of this type among banks at the head of Chinas since September 2022, officially inaugurated the deposit rates of the country in the era of less than 1 percent.

