FOr the conservatives to attack Keir starmers for the first time towards a reset of Brexit is a monumental hypocrisy. Their Brexit led to 4.7 billion people spent When implementing post-EU border agreements, according to the National Audit Office, including a very expensive recovery border post in Sevington in Kent. No other country in the world can have erected these ridiculous obstacles against its largest business partners. All are now wasted. At least nonsense can stop. Commemorative plates in Boris Johnson should be pinned at their doors and passers -by invited to sign a 50 -page customs form in his memory.

Meanwhile, Starmer should hang his own head in shame. He was Jeremy Corbyns Brexit Henchman in 2019, when the Labor Party voted Theresa Mays to negotiate a sweet Brexit contract which would have certainly exceeded what was signed this week. It was Starmer who helped Scotch at least a possible coalition of the municipalities against hard Brexit and in favor of mental health. It was Corbyn and Starmer who could have stifled five years from the greatest act of self -control by a British government since the Great Depression.

After the British public voted to leave the EU in 2016, the Main reason that they gave pollsters was immigration. There was little evidence of opposition to EU trade or membership in the broader economic community of Europe. The so-called hard Brexit was entirely adopted by Johnson and those around him as a tool to oust Downing Street May. Lies garbage has been issued by his activists to say that this would benefit Great Britain. The public interest was diverted by power.

The result was and is obvious. All serious, official and unofficial estimates accept that Brexit has made Great Britain poorer to tens of billions of pounds. The result can be seen in slowed growth and public services worse. There is no distant risk of recovering losses in the foreseeable future. The agreements concluded with Australia, India and the United States cannot start to remedy the harm of hard Brexit.

This week, the political reaction to the Starmers agreement was absurd. The UKS negotiating strength with the EU was paralyzed by Brexit. Of course, Great Britain must register for EU food standards if it really wants to exchange. The EU is the largest market, just like the United States. Of course, extended fishing rights for European fleets are a concession, although it reflects a dealership already made by Johnson. The same goes for the freer movement for young Europe. Nigel Farage really considers it as About? Does he really want to stay open at the Sevington border control point and prohibit the use of gates on airports? Not wanting to place his case to Starmer in the municipalities this week, he rushed through an electronic door for a vacation, apparently in France. For him, Brexit has always been a game.

Once, I opposed the EU membership, because I thought of the balance that a more loose free trade area, like the European Free-Frade Association, was more in line with the Britains in the world. Retrospectively, I was wrong. The stability of Western Europe during the last half century has confirmed British membership. Margaret Thatcher was right to negotiate the 1986 single market agreement, but John Major was right in Maastricht to avoid a greater union, just like Tony Blair to avoid the euro. Throughout history, British relations with Europe have always been the best when they are semi-detached.

From Brexit, two changes should now influence the debate. First, the question of immigration consumes all of Europe, desperately requiring international cooperation. The internal borders of the EUS began to harden and at the open door of Schengen began to close. In Great Britain, the An overwhelming majority of annual immigrants are legalauthorized with government visas for work or study. The recruitment of immigrants on the workforce was the conservative policy. How Brexit had to reduce this is a mystery.

Meanwhile, and despite the public feeling on immigration, polls show a large majority now regrets Brexit, with 55% of British To say that it was bad compared to the 52% of those who voted by supporting it nine years ago. Only three out of 10 people now approve of Great Britain having left the EU. People realize that they were lied. British companies can only take control of trade through non-exchange.

This achievement has now slowed down not only agriculture and food, but also manufacturing, services, university and cultural exchanges and tourism. Even The orchestras had to stop turning. Other European states outside the EU have not been so isolated. Hard Brexit was xenophobic, economically illiterate and limited. I am sure that most of the public figures who supported it, for any reason, know that it is true but lack the courage to admit it.

Since the day Brexit has arrived, the laborious reset process that started this week has been inevitable. When public opinion is combined with the economy and common sense, something must give. But it will be slow. The EU owes nothing to Great Britain for its behavior in the last decade.

Excuses of the Brexit lobby are too much to hope. Silence could be relief. Meanwhile, Starmer should mean what he says: that this is only a first step. We do not have to cancel at least Brexit in this generation, but we must restore civil and commercial relations with the continent we are part. A terrible error has been made. He awaits the correction.