Politics
From the day when Great Britain left the EU, this reset was inevitable. What is unnecessary loss of time, money and efforts | Simon Jenkins
FOr the conservatives to attack Keir starmers for the first time towards a reset of Brexit is a monumental hypocrisy. Their Brexit led to 4.7 billion people spent When implementing post-EU border agreements, according to the National Audit Office, including a very expensive recovery border post in Sevington in Kent. No other country in the world can have erected these ridiculous obstacles against its largest business partners. All are now wasted. At least nonsense can stop. Commemorative plates in Boris Johnson should be pinned at their doors and passers -by invited to sign a 50 -page customs form in his memory.
Meanwhile, Starmer should hang his own head in shame. He was Jeremy Corbyns Brexit Henchman in 2019, when the Labor Party voted Theresa Mays to negotiate a sweet Brexit contract which would have certainly exceeded what was signed this week. It was Starmer who helped Scotch at least a possible coalition of the municipalities against hard Brexit and in favor of mental health. It was Corbyn and Starmer who could have stifled five years from the greatest act of self -control by a British government since the Great Depression.
After the British public voted to leave the EU in 2016, the Main reason that they gave pollsters was immigration. There was little evidence of opposition to EU trade or membership in the broader economic community of Europe. The so-called hard Brexit was entirely adopted by Johnson and those around him as a tool to oust Downing Street May. Lies garbage has been issued by his activists to say that this would benefit Great Britain. The public interest was diverted by power.
The result was and is obvious. All serious, official and unofficial estimates accept that Brexit has made Great Britain poorer to tens of billions of pounds. The result can be seen in slowed growth and public services worse. There is no distant risk of recovering losses in the foreseeable future. The agreements concluded with Australia, India and the United States cannot start to remedy the harm of hard Brexit.
This week, the political reaction to the Starmers agreement was absurd. The UKS negotiating strength with the EU was paralyzed by Brexit. Of course, Great Britain must register for EU food standards if it really wants to exchange. The EU is the largest market, just like the United States. Of course, extended fishing rights for European fleets are a concession, although it reflects a dealership already made by Johnson. The same goes for the freer movement for young Europe. Nigel Farage really considers it as About? Does he really want to stay open at the Sevington border control point and prohibit the use of gates on airports? Not wanting to place his case to Starmer in the municipalities this week, he rushed through an electronic door for a vacation, apparently in France. For him, Brexit has always been a game.
Once, I opposed the EU membership, because I thought of the balance that a more loose free trade area, like the European Free-Frade Association, was more in line with the Britains in the world. Retrospectively, I was wrong. The stability of Western Europe during the last half century has confirmed British membership. Margaret Thatcher was right to negotiate the 1986 single market agreement, but John Major was right in Maastricht to avoid a greater union, just like Tony Blair to avoid the euro. Throughout history, British relations with Europe have always been the best when they are semi-detached.
From Brexit, two changes should now influence the debate. First, the question of immigration consumes all of Europe, desperately requiring international cooperation. The internal borders of the EUS began to harden and at the open door of Schengen began to close. In Great Britain, the An overwhelming majority of annual immigrants are legalauthorized with government visas for work or study. The recruitment of immigrants on the workforce was the conservative policy. How Brexit had to reduce this is a mystery.
Meanwhile, and despite the public feeling on immigration, polls show a large majority now regrets Brexit, with 55% of British To say that it was bad compared to the 52% of those who voted by supporting it nine years ago. Only three out of 10 people now approve of Great Britain having left the EU. People realize that they were lied. British companies can only take control of trade through non-exchange.
This achievement has now slowed down not only agriculture and food, but also manufacturing, services, university and cultural exchanges and tourism. Even The orchestras had to stop turning. Other European states outside the EU have not been so isolated. Hard Brexit was xenophobic, economically illiterate and limited. I am sure that most of the public figures who supported it, for any reason, know that it is true but lack the courage to admit it.
Since the day Brexit has arrived, the laborious reset process that started this week has been inevitable. When public opinion is combined with the economy and common sense, something must give. But it will be slow. The EU owes nothing to Great Britain for its behavior in the last decade.
Excuses of the Brexit lobby are too much to hope. Silence could be relief. Meanwhile, Starmer should mean what he says: that this is only a first step. We do not have to cancel at least Brexit in this generation, but we must restore civil and commercial relations with the continent we are part. A terrible error has been made. He awaits the correction.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2025/may/23/britain-left-eu-reset-keir-starmer-tories
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ryder Ritchie is the last prospect of Minnesota – Minnesota Wild
- Supreme Court signals that he could protect the Federal Reserve of Donald Trump
- Enemy now conscious how Sindoor turns into barood: Modifies
- A Dream Fulfilled: Denison wins his first NCAA Mens Tennis title | Featured news
- RFK Jr. Return to the timeline to determine what causes autism
- Washington DC Shooting suspect is charged with two kills
- Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly-day update: 22. May 2025
- Da synchaar ya ka pakistan katni da ki ai khloo: imran khan – wyrta
- The UGM diploma was declared original by criminal investigation, Jokowi: yes indeed original
- British weather: Office warning on heavy rains, strong winds and thunder on bank vacation weekends
- Why the new Playoff format of the Football Playoff College -format disturbs Oregon Ducks -fans
- The new 5.5 Golts Earthquake in South Wales, says GFZ | World news