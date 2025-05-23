What is the basis of the criminal investigation to declare the initial diploma of Jokowi?





Jakarta, kompas.com – Briskrim The national police said that the 7th Indonesian presidential diploma, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was original. This declaration was made after the Directorate of General Crimes (Dittipidum) Bareskrim Polri produced a title of case after examining a certain number of evidence delivered by Jokowi some time ago and led a cross -check to a certain number of parties. Jokowi was reported by the team of Ulama defenders and activists (T ') Because you suspect a diploma in forest baccalaureate Gadjah Mada University (UGM) its is invalid. “Since the researcher, evidence and comparison are identical or come from the same product,” said Dirtipidum Bareskrim Polri, Brigadier General Djuhandhani Rahardjo Puro at a press conference in the criminal investigation police, Jakarta, Thursday (22/2025/2025). Read also: Original Jokowi diploma, Bareskrim stops the investigation into the case Then what are the reasons for the police to conclude that Jokowi diploma original? 1. Direct verification to SMA 6 and UGM Bareskrim has deployed a special team to confirm the validity of Jokowi's academic data. There are two institutions that are visited, namely SMA 6 Surakarta and UGM in Yogyakarta. Investigators not only traced documents on the basis of information from the Lycée de Surakarta 6, but also from his colleagues. “3 Surakarta 6 High School Environment. 6 Surakarta 6 Secondary colleagues, Mr. Ir H. Joko Widodo. 6 External parties and 1 person were interested, namely Mr. Joko Widodo,” said Djuhandhani. Meanwhile, at UGM, investigators check by accessing the physical and digital archives of each institution. “This call test was carried out on the original diploma belonging to Mr. Jokowi, and three comparative diplomas from his colleague from the UGM with the same year of graduation,” said Djuhandhani. Read also: Criminal investigation expressing the original Jokowi diploma



