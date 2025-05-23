Arnault rejects Macron's call to freeze investments in the United States – Politico





Arnault stressed that his companies have been working in the United States since the 1980s and that there was no reason to stop its expansion abroad because it turns out to be “an advantage” in the face of Trump's prices. Although Arnault and Macron had a close relationship during the mandate of the French president, the luxury magnate is also a shameless fan of the American leader. After attending its inauguration in January, Arnault praised Trump's economic policies several times and threatened to move production across the Atlantic. Other French luxury giants such as Hermès and the Kering group, which has marks like Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent, said they did not intend to invest in the United States in the reaction to the prices. CEO SEC FRANOIS-HENRY PINAULT Spoken of French senators Last week, “it would make no sense that the Italian Gucci bags were made in Texas”, a clear blow to the LVMH factory opened there during Trump's first mandate. Arnault retaliated when it appeared in the Senate, noting that Kering sales in the United States fell while LVMH increased. While Brussels was trying to negotiate a trade agreement with the Trump administration, Arnault accused the European Commission of lacking flexibility something he reiterated on Wednesday. “I am not sure that this negotiation is carried out as it should on the European side,” said Arnault, criticizing Brussels for threatening reprisals and “brandishing ultimatums”. Arnault also said that the threat of prices in China and the United States could be fatal for the cognac sector, which could hit LVMH hard because he owns Hennessy.

