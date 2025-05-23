So there you go: according to the ons figures published Yesterday morning, net migration dropped to 431,000. It is almost a 50% decrease compared to the total enticing 860,000 years in recent years.

The work praised the news with quiet satisfaction. A deputy even exceeding borrowed Boriswave's online term to describe the rise in conservative design, an adjustment label for chaos unleashed by the unpurred and unleashed and stocked Boris Johnsons system.

On his credit, the workforce does not claim that this decline is that. Because it's not. Instead, there is a rare agreement through the political spectrum that this is the delayed impact of the secretary of the time, James Cleverleys, reform Dying days of the Rishi Sunak government. Key changes involved a sharp increase in salary thresholds for migrant workers, and the ban on care agents and most of the third cycle students providing dependents. It didn't take a prophet to see it just coming from a basic basic and a calculator.

But don't let us take. Yes, net migration has halved, but it is twice what it was in the pre-Brexit years, when the annual figures planeed About 200,000 to 250,000. A net influx of 430,000 is the equivalent of the addition of a city in the size of Bristol each year.

Rather than reversing the inheritance of new works is the control of damage for a conservative manufacturing disaster. Cleverley was trying to clean the mess left by Johnson and Prini Patel, the architects of the broken post-Brexit immigration system. The irony is that a patel, which helped blow up the wide open valves, is now in a way a Minister of Foreign Affairs. Obviously, logic is not a requirement for a job in the best team of Kemi Badenochs.

Even so, Cleverley did not go far enough. There were no ceilings on work or humanitarian visas. The absurd graduate visa, which allows international students to stay up to three years with zero conditions, remains intact. And, above all, no attempts were made to finish the human rights law for cases of illegal immigration, which continues to act as de facto veto on deportations.

For all the difficult conferences of Cleverleys, it stopped unless public opinion has long supported: serious reductions, firm clauses of Sunset and a clear inclination to a truly qualified migration, rather than open routes to permanent rules. A daring action would probably not have saved the conservatives in the ballot box, but that would have helped them to rebuild. Instead, they bottled it.

Work, for its part, seems to want to reduce the numbers even more. Some of his proposals, presented in a white paper earlier this month, are promising. Extending the qualification period for indefinite leave to stay (ILR) from five to 10 years is intelligent. By removing the Visa Careworker an itinerary which was wide open to abuse, the abolition of wages and, in some cases, pure and simple modern slavery has been expected for a long time.

But if the work is serious, he will have to properly finance these reforms. You cannot just ban Careworker visas without investing in a national workforce. This means giving care providers funding to pay better salaries and offer stable contracts.

Then there is the mobility program for EU young people, which was discreetly agreed behind the scenes and will allow the under 30 of the EU countries to live and work in the United Kingdom. Although we do not yet know the figures, it is clear that it will add pressure to housing, transport and services, especially in the already exaggerated urban areas.

Works offered Skills in England The body, intended to align visa policy on labor planning, also sounds well on paper. But the concept is full of problems. The forecasts of the labor market are notoriously unreliable: sectors change, technologies disrupt and quickly require changes. As the mention of Madeleine of the Migration Observatory says, trying to set up a policy on this basis, it's like stacking a card house on a moving table.

And here is the deeper risk: if the skills in England just becomes another excuse to continue to import a cheap workforce under the banner of shortages, Great Britain will be back where it started. Rather than resolving deep provoks of low remuneration, poor working conditions, lack of domestic training, continue to make papering on the meshes of the net with migration. Again.

Net migration can be down, but that should not be confused with a turning point. It's more like the first crack in the dam. And unless work or any other party is willing to challenge the economic model that treats mass immigration as a convenience rather than a cost, the dam will break out again.