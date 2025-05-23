



The conversation between US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the oval office on Wednesday were to smooth tensions between the two countries of leaders.

He seemed to start quite cordially. Ramaphosa thanked Trump for providing his country with respirators during the Cavid-19 pandemic, presented some of the famous South Afrass golfers and presented Trump a book on his beloved hobby.

But then, the meeting took an unexpected turn when a press member asked Trump, what will you need to be convinced that there is no white genocide in South Africa? After Ramaphosa briefly spoke of allegation, Trump asked his staff to reduce the lights and played a video montage which, according to him, showed proof of this alleged persecution.

Ramaphosa and several reports have long challenged and discredited these complaints, but it follows the decision of the administrations to welcome sixty white Afrikaners from South Africa who, according to American officials, have been confronted with racial discrimination in their country of origin.

Despite dramatic screening, Ramaphosa seemed to remain calm in the oval office. Later, he described the success visit to get re-engagement with the United States after months of Rocky relations. The South African President was intended to solve trade problems and other tensions between his country and the United States, such as the growth and opportunity pact in Africa (AGOA) and the US plan to impose prices 30% on South Africa.

The CFR asked the Senior Colleague of Africa, Michelle Gavin, to help explain the meeting and how it could affect the relationship of the two countries.

The American meeting of South Africa occurred at a controversial time for the two countries, as you have written in the accounting of talks. Why were tensions so high?

Even before President Trump took office for the second time, the American-South African relationship was really in trouble. There had been a lot of bipartite concerns at Congress concerning South Afrara relations with Russia and China, its position on the invasion of Ukraine Russia and its enthusiasm for BRICS as essentially an anti-Western block which seeks to reform world international architecture.

There have also been frustrations for the United States and South Africa for South Afrase reluctance for a long time to express themselves on abuse, in particular civil and political rights in its region, the formation of Chinese pilots in South African territory, and just a certain number of irritants that had embittered the bilateral relationship.

Then, President Trump, very early in his mandate, seemed not only very concentrated on South Africa, but in particular on this idea that white South Africans are persecuted and even the victims of a genocidal campaign. We have therefore seen a wave of activities from the Trump administration, including a decree prohibiting assistance to South Africa and the Ambassador of the South African Africes to the United States, a personal personal non-grata and returned to her house.

What were Ramaphosas' expectations at the White House meeting?

The tariff conversation alarmed the South Africans, because Trumps proposed a 30% tariff on South African products, and seems to have no interest in renewing the law on growth and African opportunity, which South Africa has benefited. There is therefore this range of actions, then declarations on the law on the expropriation that South Africa adopted, which was in a way wrong by the Trump administration as a vehicle by which the land of the peoples are stolen from them, which was in the spirit of Ramaphosas by entering the talks.

Trump surprised Ramaphosa with a video that he said showed that white South Africans have been victims of a genocide. The report indicates that these allegations are false. Given all the other problems, why was it such a goal for the president?

This is a very good question. What was this performance for? Who was it? Who was the desired audience? Because I don't think it was the South African delegation in the room.

It seems that the Trump administration considers this bilateral relationship as a place of signaling of the parties of its constituency which are focused on the persecution of white Christians, as opposed to a relationship on the search for mutual areas of interest and ambitions to work with South Africans to find a way to manage these important areas of disagreement.

What is the situation in South Africa? Is there a base for the affirmation that white South Africans face persecution there?

South Africa is an extremely violent place. There are a lot of violent crimes that affect all the South Africans, so it's absolutely a problem, and you have heard the South African delegation recognize it.

But it is also the case that the small white minority in South Africa continues to have the majority of the country's private land and continues to have an average income much higher than the average income of other South Africans.

The idea that this is a class of persecuted people does not really seem to be supported by the facts. Now can you find racists in South African society? Of course, you can, just as you can in ours. But is it a case of genocide? Or a kind of persecution sponsored by the state? Clearly not.

If you read the South African press, there is a lot of anger, a kind of gallows humor and frustration that this marginal story has grasped in a place like the oval office. Certainly, there are voices suggesting, well, forget it. Forget this bilateral relationship. Allows you to double with other partners and move forward.

This meeting follows the arrival of Afrikaner refugees in the United States. How does their arrival reflect the changes in administrations to American refugee programs?

There are refugees who were examined and were ready to come, and they are not allowed to continue. He says that there is a certain class of people that the administration is willing to adopt, and there are a lot of people they are not, and it is impossible not to see the dynamics of the race at stake here. The genocide occurs in Sudan, but did not provide Sudanese refugees. Brought white South Africans.

Ramaphosa praised the way he managed unexpected meetings. What did South Africans say about it and how does it affect domestic policy there?

South Africa, as many African companies, is faced with a huge challenge for creating jobs, and a sour relationship with the United States would mean losing jobs rather than winning them. Overall, the African National Congress, the party that has dominated South Africa since the Liberation, wishes to pursue an unlined foreign policy, they therefore do not want to be in contradiction with a major power.

You therefore have these different components which run, unsurprisingly, through a democratic society like South Africa, but very few South Africans were satisfied with how President Ramaphosa was received at the meeting.

Aside from theaters, what is something substantive out of the meeting?

There are reports today that suggest that discussions on a kind of reciprocal commercial provision have taken place, which seems good. If this will be a current discussion to try to find a mutually pleasant framework for trade in the future, it is, hopefully, a work in progress.

But I can't really assess its severity because it was a private conversation. We hope that these were more substantial and focused on their very real problems in a bilateral relationship. The Trump administration said they are interested in commercial diplomacy and trade and investment, but it is difficult to plead for investments in a country that you have just accused of a genocidal campaign. Thus, the concept of private activity compared to public messaging being in disagreement, I don't really think that works.

What is the next step for both countries?

I do not think that everything that happened yesterday changes the fact that we have these very real areas of disagreement, and certain interests shared to deepen mutually beneficial commercial links and access to critical minerals. If we are authorized to recognize the reality of climate change, work with the South Africans on the Just Energy Transition partnership which was to be concentrated there, we withdrew.

So I do not think that something has changed, except that this set of examples that we have just given to the Chinese and others to argue that the United States is a problematic power that does not want to engage with the countries of the world in the world in a serious way.

This interview has been modified for duration and clarity. It represents the opinions and opinions only of the scholarship holder. The Council for Foreign Relations is an independent and non -partisan membership organization, Think Tank and Publisher, and does not take any institutional posts on politics.

