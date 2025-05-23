How China fights in its manufacturing war with the United States

Negotiators from China have pointed out constant progress towards a peaceful end to the many commercial disagreements of the country with the United States, but, below the surface, Beijing hides quietly for a long-term economic war.

Chinese chief Xi Jinping may have received the prices of US President Donald Trump as a test of his resolution before an expected force test on the future of their economic relationship. Indeed, the Chinese state media welcomed this month's sales talks in Switzerland as a decisive victory that had fully justified the decision to retaliate rather than renegotiate immediately.

The fact that Beijing also waged a narrative war suggests what started as a commercial dispute between the only true superpowers in the world has become a battle of political will. And, especially for Xi, it is also the capacity of China to develop its share of the world manufacturing pie despite internal and external opposite winds.

“THE [U.S.] The president should not convenience with China. Instead, it should resist trade pressure, engage the congress, phase in permanent prices on Beijing, invest in our industries and enlist our allies in the abolition of the grip of China in the strategic industrial sectors, “said Scott Paul, president of the Alliance for American manufacturing, or Aam, in a press release after the trade discussions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting with the president of the Vietnam National Assembly, Tran Thanh Man, April 14, 2025, in Hanoi.

“The Chinese manufacturing industry will continue to develop and develop. The United States must compete openly and above. Nowsweek.

China retaliated by trying to issue a collective Washington reprimand for the use of import samples as an economic weapon. XI visited its neighbors from Southeast Asia in April and welcomed Latin and Caribbean leaders in May to rally allies against American scanning prices. Chinese officials have also made openings in Japan and South Korea – two American treated allies – in order to return them against Trump.

Then, in a wave of new movements at the beginning of May, officials sought to compensate for the impact of Trump's prices, which threatened to disturb an economy already assailed by a real estate crisis, the drop in consumer demand and a high level of local government debt.

Banque Populaire de China has announced 10 new measures to stabilize financial markets, including a reduction in deposits held in the reserve and a decrease in interest rates at all levels. Pan Gongsheng, the Governor of the Central Bank, said that it could unlock more than $ 130 billion in liquidity for commercial loans.

Beijing knows how to hit America where it hurts. While Xi and Trump climbed the climbing scale last month, the Chinese government sanctioned more than two dozen American companies and limited exports of rare land metals, whose exploitation and refinement remain highly concentrated in China. Beijing suspended the restrictions for 90 days as part of the temporary concessions struck with the White House.

Meanwhile, Chinese producers are expanding alternative export channels to the United States through third markets which are currently subject to lower prices. The United States will retrieve transhipment, but the world footprint of China, which includes factories belonging to Chinese registered in third countries, means that it can quickly become a game of Whack-A-Mole.

Chinese factories make around a third of all products purchased worldwide, according to the United Nations (UN). Over the past 15 years, this data point has been responsible for generating a large part of the country's wealth and the rise of its middle class.

The Chinese government has put its economy on the channel of 45% of global manufacturing by 2030, against only 6% in 2000, the United Nations planned; A decision that will make China richer and therefore stronger. However, the same data read Stark for the United States. Its share of global industrial production is expected to drop only 11% by the end of the decade, compared to 25% over the same period.

The loss of jobs at home and the economic influence abroad associated with this overall decrease stimulates the strategy of the Trump administration to relaunch American manufacturing. But Xi has no reason to simply allow America to reverse its fortune at the expense of China.

US President Donald Trump during an oath for the ambassador to China, the former Republican senator from Georgia David Lost, on May 7, 2025, at the White House in Washington, DC

China was guaranteed an early victory in the new phase of the trade war. The manufacturing sector has lasting time in the supply chains of myriades of consumer products – low -end perishable with high -end precision tools – said that the American public took the first time via import taxes on products manufactured in China.

The United States's trade deficit with China – $ 300 billion – means that, for the moment, American buyers are bringing the weight of the manufacturing war. However, Chinese manufacturers will be those who feel long -term pain because the purchase of China becomes more and more prohibitive.

While American consumers are looking elsewhere, Chinese factories will try to redirect their capacity, but few new markets can match purchasing power and the beneficiary of the American economy. Those who cannot adapt will close, which can take with them millions of jobs that have once helped to anchor the Chinese economy focused on exports.

In April, demand in the Chinese manufacturing industry fell from the largest margin in 16 months, according to official data. Zhao Qinghe, a central government statistician, said the decline was due to “radical changes in the outside environment”, in the first sign of pain inflicted by the trade war. Beijing's commercial stimulation measures a week later were supposed to have fun.

Beijing choice

The objective of China is to be not only autonomous, but also to count around the world. To achieve the first, he must resolve his lack of interior consumption, while the second requires that he continues on the path of deindustrialisation of the West.

Because China only consumes half of what it produces, it is often accused of having exported an overcapacity crisis. The managers deny this.

Liu, spokesperson for the China Embassy, ​​said that “China's participation and leadership in globalization, as well as its manufacturing advantages, are the result of economic laws and the tendency of history”.

“Some politicians in the United States and the West have again excited the so-called” overcapacity of China “, said Liu, adding that the basis of this assertion is” completely untenable “.

“They argue that the` `overcapacity of China comes from the upgrade and massive government subsidies '', saying that the industrial subsidies of China are 10 times those of the American complaint, such a statement contains not only arbitrary and erroneous data, but also reflects a flagrant” double standard “. The experts have noted that this set of comparative data used different calibers.

“Essentially, accusing China of” overcapacity “transforms economic concepts into a weapon for political ends. What is excessive here is not capacity, but anxiety. The expansion of the American trade deficit and unemployment of manufacturing workers are determined by its own macroeconomic imbalances and changes in comparative advantages. solve the problem.

A flag in the United States is stealing next to a flag in China on April 18, 2025, in the Chinese district of San Francisco.

A flag in the United States is stealing next to a flag in China on April 18, 2025, in the Chinese district of San Francisco.

Faced with the choice between its industrial policy for several decades and its rebalancing of its economic model in the midst of western economic security problems, XI can find it easier to double than to descend. But for each of its actions, Beijing must count on an equal and opposite reaction of its largest trade partners, a dynamic that will accelerate the decoupling of the West China.

“It will be fast,” according to Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist of Asia-Pacific from the Natixis investment bank.

She said Nowsweek In a recent interview: “It's like the pandemic. Suddenly, you can't import China. What are you doing? You produce. How much will it be expensive?

“People on the new markets will make the greatest yields because demand is gigantic. And because the yields will be so high, everyone will try to imitate it, so it will be very fast.”

“It is like the economy of war-some lose, a certain gain. We see a huge market close, but it will not be deadly. Companies will have such an incentive to produce elsewhere that they will do it very quickly,” she added.

The result of the Geneva talks was a temporary de -escalation of a Great Cold War which is actually much greater than trade. The 90 -day break can be a period of grace, but not for China; It is rather a warning for American companies of their results if the supply chains and the capital markets are not diversified.

However, the trade war ends, the message from the American industry is clear: there can be no return to the American-Chinese pre-trump economic relationship.

“The United States cannot be satisfied with a raw material purchase agreement such as the US-China US-China Trade Trade Agreement.