Polri revealed the practical work of Jokowi during the college in UGM





Jakarta: Bareskrim Polri confirmed that the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had studied the faculty of the Gajah Mada Forest University (UGM). This was confirmed after carrying out an in-depth investigation and tested the forensic laboratory, a number of documents found both Sman 6 Surakarta and the Faculty of Forestry UGM. “Investigators obtain the fact that it is true that Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo led conferences at the Faculty of Foresty of the UGM,” said director of general crimes of the Brigadier in criminal investigation Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro at a press conference in the criminal investigation, South Jakarta, Thursday, May 22, 2025. The proof was of several evidence found. As the results of the KHS study on behalf of Joko Widodo, the student student of 1681 / KT instead of the student at the Faculty of Forestry, who was tested in the laboratory by Puslabforfor “And the pads and stamps indicated are identical or identical whether the comparison and signature of Dr. I. Setationo, Dr. Sunardi and Ir. Burhanuddin, is identical or is the same signature as the signature of the comparison,” said Djuhandani. Then there is also a sign of SPP semester 2 of the 1981-1982 school year in the name of Joko Widodo and was tested for a medico-legal laboratory and indicated by the Puslabfor stamp is identical and identical to a comparison. There is also a letter of request for authorization or registration of semester 2 of the 1981-1982 school year in the name of Joko Widodo on January 12, 1982, which was tested in the laboratory by Puslabfor. Then, declared that a stamp is identical or the same product as a comparison. “The existence of a certificate of success in the practice examination in the name of Joko Widodo in 1984 which was archived by the Faculty of Forestry UGM,” he said. In addition, there is a description of document examination and the practice of the level of first cycle in the name of Joko Widodo Number of students 1681 / KT. It also explained that the level of practical work 1 on the subscription had been carried out. Here are the details of the practical workers that Jokowi has undertaken; 1. Field 1 Conference for a day in Banjarrejo-Ngawi in 1980

2. Conferences in the field for three days in Baturaden and Cilacap in 1982

3. Forest inventory for six days in Banjarrejo in 1982.

4. General practice for two months in Madiun, Cepu and Rembang in 1983.

5. KKN for three months in the Wonosegoro district, Boyolali Regency in 1983.

6. Forest problems for 3.5 months in the municipality of Surakarta in 1984-1985. “Then there is a list of undergraduate notes on behalf of Joko Widodo Student Number 1681-KT. Third, the investigators get the fact that it is true that the IR. H. Joko Widodo fulfilled the requirements for graduation at the Faculty of Forestry UGM,” concluded Djuhandani. Thus, the national police confirmed the diploma of origin Jokowi S1. The President of Community Complaints (DUMAS) of Ulemas and militant defenders (TPUA) Egidjana was arrested, because no crime was found. (Yon)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/play/bmRCEx96-polri-beberkan-kerja-praktek-jokowi-selama-kuliah-di-ugm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos