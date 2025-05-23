



Johannesburg president Donald Trump has shown a screenshot of Reuters video taken in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of what he presented on Wednesday as evidence of mass murders of white South Africans.

These are all white farmers who are buried, said Trump, taking an impression of an article accompanied by the photo at a controversial oval office meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In fact, the video, published by Reuters on February 3 and subsequently verified by the news verification team, has shown that humanitarian workers lifted body bags in the Congolese city of Goma. The image was taken from Shot Reuters fetping after fatal battles with M23 rebels supported by Rwanda.

The image that Trump presented is from February and shows humanitarian workers in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, lifting bodies of bodies containing the remains of victims killed in clashes between the M23 rebels and the Congolese army.

The blog post showed Ramaphosa by Trump at the White House meeting was published by American Thinker, an online conservative magazine, on conflicts and racial tensions in South Africa and Congo.

The message did not legend the image but identified it as a YouTube screening with a link to a video report on the Congo on YouTube, which has credited Reuters.

The White House did not respond to a request for comments. Andrea Widburg, editor -in -chief at American Thinker and author of the post in question, wrote in response to a question from Reuters that Trump had badly identified the image.

However, she added that the post, which referred to what he called the Marxist Dysfunctional Government of Ramaphosas, obsessed with race, had stressed the growing pressure exerted on white South Africans.

The images from which the photo was taken shows a mass burial following an M23 assault on Goma, filmed by the video journalist Reuters Djaffar Al Kantanty.

That day, it was extremely difficult for journalists to enter … I had to negotiate directly with M23 and coordinate with the ICRC to be authorized to film, said Al Katanty. Only Reuters has a video.

Al Katanty said Trump holding the article with the screen of his video was a shock.

Given the world, President Trump used my image, used what I filmed in the DRC to try to convince President Ramaphosa that in his country, the whites are killed by blacks, said Al Kantanty.

Ramaphosa went to Washington this week to try to repair links with the United States after persistent criticism of Trump in recent months during the South Afrasse land laws, foreign policy and the alleged ill-treatment of its white minority, which South Africa denies.

Trump interrupted the television meeting with Ramaphosa to play a video, which, according to him, showed evidence of genocide of white farmers in South Africa. This conspiracy theory, which has circulated in the extreme right discussion rooms for years, is based on false claims.

Trump then carried out copies printed with articles which said detailed murders of white South Africans, affirming death, death, death, horrible death.

