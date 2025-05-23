



The weekly political political series raise the curtain on the functioning of Westminster, offering an in -depth overview of political questions which generally obtain wide brush treatments in the larger media. By Patrick Baker Send ideas here | See in your browser With mijotated tensions in the best team of Keir Starmers over laborations in the economy, this week's host Patrick Baker examines what the PM could know about the management of your ministers of the old cupboards and examines the leadership style of Starmers. David Owen, former Foreign Affairs Secretary under Jim Callaghan, recounts the IMF crisis in 1976 as an example of the Government of the Cabinet to his most effective. Michael Cockerell, the legendary manufacturer of political documentaries, describes how Margaret Thatcher and John Major approached their cabinets and how, despite their contrasting styles, the two were defeated by their cabinet ministers at the end. Clare Short, who resigned as Tony Blairs International Development Secretary during the war in Iraq, argues that Blair has sidelined the cabinet as a decision -making body since the start of his post as Prime Minister, preferring to rely on a small coterie of advisers or what is known as Sofa Government. Cleo Watson, the former Deputy Chief of Staff of Boris Johnsons, guides us through the dynamics of the Cabinet of the Johnson era and how the chief advisor Dominic Cummings saw the cabinet as a rubber adaptation exercise, rather than where the real decisions of the government are taken. Sonia Khan, former adviser to former Chancellor Sajid Javid, says that ministers had to linger by the toilet or attend social gatherings to have a chance to influence Boris Johnson. Luke Sullivan, political director of Keir Starmers during his opposition, says that the Prime Minister likes to let his ministers continue their work and solve problems before reaching his office. And Patrick Maguire, political columnist at Times and author of Get in: The Inside Story of Labor Under Starmer immerses himself in the curious dynamic of this current Labor cabinet and explains how the style of leadership of Keir Starmers could create a void for others. Subscribe to the Politico Newsletter family: Brussels Playbook | Playbook London | London Playbook PM | Playbook Paris | EU electoral playbook | Berlin Playbook | Global Playbook | Confidential politico | Sunday crunch | EU influence | Influence of London | China Watcher | Berlin Bulletin | Living cities | DC game book | DC influence | All our Politico Pro morning newsletters.

