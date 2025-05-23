Erdogan says he will not seek re -election





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan told journalists that he did not intend to present himself to the re -election in 2028. I have no problem being re -elected. Nor no intention to run again, he said. He also rejected the affirmations according to which his recent push to reform the constitution of turkeys is a veiled attempt to extend his time in power by modifying the limits of the presidential term. Erdoan ruled the country for 22 years as Prime Minister of 2003, then as president since 2014. Under the current rules, he can no longer present himself unless the first elections are called or the Constitution is modified. All my life, Ive said that Turkey needs a political, democratic and liberal constitution. We cannot go ahead with that imposed by the coup d'etat conspirators, he said. It is time for a constitution written by citizens. I am not interested in re -election, you focus on breeding the country's position. Despite the remarks, many remain skeptical. BBC reports suggest that Erdoans' comments have deepened suspicion rather than reassured criticism. Just in January, he hinted to stay in office if the public wanted it. Meanwhile, the imprisonment of his main political rival, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamogluwidely considered as based on charges of political motivation fueled speculations according to which Erdoan opens the way to another race. Imamoglu was arrested in March with close partners and remains behind bars. During the same press conference, Erdoan also addressed the relations of Turkey-Stew, saying that he could go to the United States for an individual meeting with former president Donald Trump. Well, continue to strengthen Turkey, he said. Turkish-American relationships are not as insignificant as some people think. Trumps View of Turkey is very positive. Our vision of him is the same. We have a solid relationship based on mutual respect and sincerity, said the Turkish president.

