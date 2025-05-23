Name as “king” as a pak led by the law of the jungle: Imran Khan Firstpost





The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, opposed the promotion of the Chief of Staff of the Pakistani army Asim Mnnir in the rank of marshal in the field. The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaaf (PTI) condemned the move of governments and continued to insist that Pakistan was led by “Law of the Jungle”.

According to the post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Khan criticized the promotion of Mining while interacting with lawyers, family members and journalists during a hearing in the audience room of Adiala prison on Wednesday. The tweet was published Thursday morning, according to Dawn's report.

According to the Pakistani media, the head of the PTI also met his sister and his lawyers, including Salman Safdar and Usman Gill, in the prison premises during the hearing on Wednesday. It is relevant to note that Khan does not have access to his X account, and his messages are shared by one of his representatives. However, the name of the representative has never been revealed.

Khan assimilates to a “king”

In the post, the founder of the PTI arose that he would have been more appropriate if General Asim Munnir had been declared king when Pakistan was directed according to the law of the jungle. He also joked that the jungle law is that “there is only one king”.

However, the hard position taken by Imran contrasts with its party leaders, in particular Gohar Ali Khan. Interestingly, the president of the PTI met the former Prime Minister in prison on Thursday. While speaking to journalists, the lawyer said: “Allah gave the honor to Coas Asim Munir and also involved responsibility.” I ask everyone to improve / normalize the country's situation, he added.

This is why I say that the [army chief] obtained this new honor from the Marshal in the field. [We] Heldled, but after this new honor, there is an increased responsibility for him to play his role even more and to improve the situation, Dawn said Barrister outside the prison after meeting the founder of the PTI.

