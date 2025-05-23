Politics
The Jokowi diploma is proven original, according to the test of the legal laboratory of the national police, the Brigadier General Djuhandani shows the evidence, see
Nesrictimes.com – The criminal investigation police said that the Diploma-Legal Laboratory Test of the 7th President belonging to Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had been completed.
The medical-legal test on the S1 diploma of the Faculty of Forestry, Gadjah Mada University, owned by Jokowi, is a follow-up of the complaint of the community of the president of the Ulama and Activist Defenders team (TPUA) EGI Sudjana.
The director of general crimes (Dirtipidim) in criminal investigation, Brigadier General Djuhandani, Rahardjo Puro, revealed a certain number of facts in the investigation.
The investigator received the original document from a forest diploma number 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681KT of the Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985, which was tested in the laboratory, he explained during a press conference at the Criminal Investigation Police, Jakarta, Thursday 5/22/2025).
He also said that the results of the Medico-Legal laboratory test declared that the Jokowi diploma was original.
Djuhandani explained that his party had examined a certain number of elements, including paper equipment and paper safety.
Then, the printing equipment, the handwritten ink, the buffer stamp and the signature ink of the dean and the chancellor.
Based on the results of the examination, the evidence and the comparison are declared identical or derived from the same product.
In addition, he also revealed a number of photos showing Jokowi during the University in UGM.
According to him, the photos were part of the proofs in support of the investigation into the case of allegedly false diploma.
In addition, his party also examined 39 witnesses, including various parties at the Faculty of Forestry UGM to the friends of the college of Jokowi.
He conducted a case of this survey to obtain a legal certainty and no criminal offense is found.
Previously, Jokowi through his legal team had submitted the original diploma document from secondary level to university at Dittipidum Bareskrim Polri.
Jokowi's lawyer Yakup Hasibuan said that the document submission followed an EGI Sudjana report concerning the alleged counterfeiting of S1 diplomas.
Today, we have given everything (diploma) to the criminal investigation unit to be followed, for a medical-legal laboratory test, he said on Friday 9/5/2025).
According to him, the original diploma of Jokowi was transmitted directly by the family representative, the sister of Jokowi -in -Law, Wahyudi Andrianto.
He stressed that the submission of the document was a form of Jokowi's commitment to support the investigation process.
Meanwhile, the accusation of fake diplomas from Jokowi began with the report of the president of TPUA Eggi Sudjana.
He pointed out that Jokowi and the Rector of Gadjah Mada University Prof. Ova Emilia in the criminal investigation police on Monday (11/12/2024).
Egighti explained that the report had two approaches, namely political and legal education.
His policy, he said, was linked to the many electoral events ranging from the presidential election and the elections.
Although the police are associated with law number 7 of 2017 article 169 concerning the requirements of participation in the presidential election or to other local elections must have a diploma.
EGI stressed that the ownership of the diploma is an absolute requirement, at least equal to secondary studies.
(Oves / Nov).
