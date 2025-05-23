PM Modi Ploge Northeast as a new India growth engine in Investor Summit





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the northeast on Friday as the most diverse part of our diversified nation and praised it as a new India growth engine, while inaugurating the very first growing summit of northeast investors in New Delhi. Addressing a gathering of decision -makers, investors and leaders in industry, Modi said that the region, formerly considered a border, is now emerging as a favorite in national development. For us, the east is not only a direction. For us, the east means enabling, acting, strengthening and transforming, said the Prime Minister, stressing that governments focus on infrastructure and connectivity to unlock the economic potential of Northests. Read this | Washington is pressure for an accelerated route for its meat and seafood under the Bilateral Commercial Agreement From trade to tradition, from textiles to tourism, the diversity of northeast is its strength. Northeast means bio-economy, bamboo, tea production, oil, sports, skills, a hub for ecotourism and a new world for organic products. The northeast is the power of energy. The northeast is “Ashta Lakshmi” for us, he added. The support of this vision with figures, the Minister of Communications and Development of the Northeast Region, Jyotiraitha Mr. Scandia, said that governments have undergone efforts in the last decade had led to a historic transformation. It is our own Prime Minister who, in the past ten years, has increased gross budget support by 10% to allow an investment of almost 6.75 Lakh crosses in the northeast region, said Scindia, appealing to a game changer that redefined the growth trajectory of the regions and transformed it in terms of opportunity. Even before the Prime Ministers, the chiefs of the industry announced major investment commitments that could reshape the economy of the regions. The president and managing director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, promised 75,000 crores over the next five years, targeting agriculture, telecommunications, digital services and local business development. Read this | The center softens quality standards for electrical devices in the middle of commercial talks with the United States, the EU and the push of the agreement We see an immense potential in the northeast and we are committed to contributing to its transformation into a modern economic zone, said Ambani. The president of the Adani group, Gautam Adani, also announced a 50,000 investment crore during the next decade in green energy, roads and digital infrastructure, in addition 50,000 crores from his group had already entered Assam earlier this year. Our expansion in the Northeast will favor local jobs, local entrepreneurship and community engagement, said Adani, stressing that groups focus on sustainable and inclusive development. The president of the Vedanta group, Anil Agarwal, announced a 30,000 crores of investment in the northeast, by developing the company earlier Commitment of 50,000 crores towards Assam. The new investment will extend over oil and gas, critical minerals, electricity, data centers and renewable energies in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripipura, Meghalaya and Mizoram. With a total commitment of 80,000 crores, Vedanta plans to generate up to 100,000 jobs in the region. Agarwal said the Northeast Cylindrical Natural and Human Resources is becoming a key growth engine under the direction of Prime Minister Modi. Read also | Credit on cards: Govt can relaunch the COVVID era regime to stimulate manufacturing, exports The summit marks a major pivot in the interest of interest in the Northeast, a region long considered strategic but underdeveloped. With government support and the increase in business commitments, it is now positioned as a corridor for growth, innovation and green transformation.

