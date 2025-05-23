Bareskrim said identical, no criminal

Jakarta – Criminal investigation Conduct an investigation linked to the charges of the false diploma of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). According to the survey, the original Jokowi diploma is identical to the comparative document. Police did not find a criminal element in this case. Initially, Bareskrim explained that his party had visited 13 locations during the investigation into this case. Of the 13 locations, the investigators found dozens of important documents. “We have conducted an investigation in 13 places or places. Which consists of one, UGM Rectorate, UGM Faculty of Forestry, Library and Archives of the UGM, Library of the Faculty of the Faculty of the UGM,” said the director of General Crimes on Thursday (dirtipidum). Scroll to continue with content In addition to the locations of the UGM, the police came to Semarang and the Yogya Library Center. “Then in Semarang via online where one of Mr. Jokowi's elderly people is in Semarang. Then the Yogya Library Center,” he continued. Investigators also visited the first impression, Sman 6 Surakarta, Surakarta Kpu, DKI KPU, Ministry of Dikti Saintek, Ministry of Education and Culture, as well as the Regional Bureau of the Library and Archives. According to the investigation, the investigators found several documents, one of which was Sttb Jokowi. “The investigators made a series of goods and obtained documents, one, 7 documents from Sman 6 Surakarta, namely a photocopy of the STTB on behalf of Joko Widodo,” he said. What are the results of the Jokowi diploma test with a comparison document? Read the next page.

Documents surveyed Photo: Bareskrim Polri Show Jokowi Diploma. (Rumondang / Detikcom) Bareskrim has also received a number of documents in his survey. Investigators received documents from the Surakarta 6 secondary school at the Faculty of Forestry UGM. The document was also taken from the former Jokowi and campus high school. “We also obtain 51 documents from the Faculty of Forestry UGM,” said Djuhandhani. The following is a list of documents tested for comparison by Bareskri Polri:

1. 7 SMAN Documents 6 Surakarta -Fotocopy STTB on behalf of Joko Widodo

-6 STTB photocopy comparative to former colleague Joko Widodo in SMA 6 Surakarta

-The student parent of SMAN 6 Surakarta in 1977

-The name of SMAN 6 SURAKARTA student name

-Sk Minister of Education and Culture on the creation of preparation for preparation of November 26, 1975

-The regional office of the Culture Department of the central province of Java number 2021 / i0iii / p79 concerning the proposed modifications of SMPP to SMAN

-Sk Ministry of Education and Culture number 0353/0/1985 concerning SMPP modifications to high school 2. 51 Documents of the Forestry Faculty of the UGM -1 Photocopy of the archive beam in the name of Joko Widodo composed of 34 documents

-5 comparative documents of the former Faculty of UGM Forest Students

-17 Soft file scanning thesis from 1990 to 1995

-22 photos of the thesis ratification sheet from 1979 to 1988

-1 Photocopy of the UGM program Faculty of the Faculty of the Faculty of the Faculty of the Functional in 1990

-1 Photocopy of the book from the List of Elders

-3 Master and Diploma Academic Handbook program 2007

-1 Bundle SK Prof. Dr. Ir. Achmad Sumito 3. 2 Docu beams from DKI JAKARTA KPU -1 Operation of the recording file on behalf of Joko Widodo during the candidacy for the governor of Dki Jakarta in 2012

-1 Operation of the recording file on behalf of Joko Widodo when he presents himself for the president in 2019 Investigators carried out a medico-legal laboratory test with documents that were received from high school at the UGM campus. Medico-legal laboratory tests are carried out in comparison. “That thereafter, a medico-legal laboratory test was carried out on the document belonging to Mr. Engineer Joko Widodo with a comparison,” he added. Bareskrim also examined 39 people related to the false Jokowi diploma accusations. The parties examined the journalist, the elders, UGM in Jokowi. “Then, in addition to 4 hangs, we examined 10 people from the Environment UGM, then 8 former students from the Faculty of Forestry UGM for 1982-1988, a senior Faculty of Forestry UGM People who was professors at Undip Semarang, 3 people from San 6 Surakarta, 6 colleagues from San 6 Surakarta M. Jokowi, 6 external parties and a person, Namely.

Investigators ensure that the Jokowi diploma is synonymous with comparative documents Photo: Criminal investigation Case of criminal investigation by the Jokowi False Diploma. (Rumondang / Detikcom) Investigators test the Jokowi diploma with a comparison document. The test results show that the two documents are identical. “The investigators received the original document from the forest diploma number 1120 in the name of Joko Widodo with NIM 1681KT of the Faculty of Forestry UGM on November 5, 1985, which was tested in the laboratory with a comparison sample of 3 colleagues at the Conference of the UGM Faculty of Forest, including paper materials,” he said. From the test, the investigators examining other elements, such as the safety of paper to buffer. Confirmed that evidence and comparison are identical. “Paper safety, printing techniques, handwritten ink, stamp pads and ink signature belonging to the dean and the chancellor of the researcher, so evidence and comparison are identical or from the same product,” he said.

There is no criminal element, the investigation is arrested Photo: Director of General Crimes (Dirtipidum) Criminal Survey Brigadier General Djuhandani Rahardjo Puro Press Conference on the accusation of false diploma of Jokowi (Rumondang / Detikcom) Bareskrim said there was no criminal element in this case. Therefore, the investigation was arrested. “The results of this survey were carried out in the event of legal certainty of the results of any criminal act,” he said. Djuhandhani made an investigation into the accusation of this false diploma on the basis of the public complaints of the Ulama team and the defenders of activists (TPUA). The complaint was signed by Egidjana as a TPUA representative concerning the existence of criminal acts linked to the Jokowi diploma. The article Complained of is Forgery and/or Forgery of Authentic Deeds and OR ORDERED TO INCLUDE FALSE INFORSE INTO AUTHENTIC DEEDS AND/OR HELP AND USE AND USE A Certificate of Compenetcy Certificate of Professional and Vocational Academic Degrees that do not meet the requirements Code and/or article 264 of the criminal code and/or article 266 of the criminal code and/or article 68 of law number 20 of 2003 concerning national education system. Police then examined 39 witnesses, including four from the TPUA. But Djuhandhani said that Egidjana had been invited twice to a criminal investigation but was not present. Consequently, the TPUA was represented by the team appointed by Egidjana. Based on the criminal investigation investigation, it was also revealed that the TPUA had not been registered in the General Law Administration (AHU). Based on the community complaint, the police then asked for an investigation. He said, because there was no criminal element, the investigation was arrested. “What is an investigation for? To find out if there is a criminal act or not according to what is complained. If it is according to criminal acts and so on, of course, stages are to make police reports, then the investigation process. However, from this complaint, it may be concluded that there is no criminal act so that the case has been arrested by the investigation,” he said.





