Turkish President Erdogan says he could visit us, hopes to meet Trump





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he could visit the United States and hope to hold a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump. Addressing journalists during his return flight from Hungary Thursday, following an informal summit in the organization of Turkish states in Budapest, Erdogan discussed a range of foreign policy issues, including Syria and war in Gaza. Erdogan welcomed recent international measures to raise sanctions against Syria, appealing to a crucial stage towards stability in the country torn by the war and claiming that it reflects the success of the Trkiye constructive diplomacy. Regarding the integration of YPG, the Syrian ramification of the PKK terrorist group, in the new Syrian framework, he declared that Trkiye closely monitored the situation. It is crucial that the Damascus government remains focused on this, he added. Meanwhile, the US State Department underlined a new era of partnership in Trkiye-US relations after a meeting on Tuesday of the Trkiye-US working group in Washington, DC. A joint declaration published after the meeting of the working group in Syria said that Trkiye and the United States are committed to increasing cooperation and coordination on stability and security in Syria, as indicated by Erdogan and Trump. In the war in Gaza, Erdogan said that Israel was increasingly isolated on the world scene because of his actions and stressed what he called an increasing awakening in Europe against Israeli actions – although he noted that such a change had arrived late. History will hold those who fail the Gaza test, added Erdogan. Trkiye firmly resisted himself with humanity and human dignity, and will continue to do so. He described the Gaza crisis as more than a humanitarian disaster, calling it as a test of the sincerity of the international system, and said that Western institutions have failed this test. Rejecting international calls to a ceasefire, the army has continued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,700 Palestinians, most women and children. The International Criminal Court published arrest mandates last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for his war against the enclave.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yenisafak.com/en/news/turkish-president-erdogan-says-he-may-visit-us-hopes-to-meet-trump-3702540 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos