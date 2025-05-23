Donald Trump to sign orders to revitalize the American nuclear energy sector today | Why does it count?





President Donald Trump is expected to sign orders as soon as Friday aimed at revitalizing the nuclear energy sector. Four families with the case have told Reuters that the initiative aims to rationalize the regulatory approval process for new reactors and strengthen the nuclear fuel supply chain.

Read also: Donald Trump tells us near the nuclear agreement with Iran: “There is the violent step, but I don't want to do it”

The energy secretary, Chris Wright, compared the push to develop electrical infrastructure and data centers for artificial intelligence to a modern Manhattan project, referring to the large -scale effort of the Second World War to build atomic bombs, Reuters reported.

Defense Production Act of the Cold War era

A project to summarize the upcoming orders indicates that Trump plans to invoke the law on the production of the defense of the Cold War, declaring a national emergency on the dependence of the United States to Russia and China for enriched uranium, the treatment of nuclear fuel and components for advanced reactors, reported Reuters.

The summary also ordered agencies to allow and site new nuclear installations and orders energy and defense departments to identify the land and federal facilities for nuclear deployment and rationalize the processes to build them.

The prescription project also urges the energy department to extend the construction of nuclear reactors thanks to the use of loan and direct loan guarantees. During his first term, Trump used the Loan Program Office (LPO) mainly to support a large nuclear project in Georgia. Although the LPO now has access to hundreds of billions of funds due to the legislation promulgated by former President Joe Biden, it was faced with major staff discounts during the second Trumps administration.

One of the sources said that industry officials, including the Nuclear Energy Institute and the Constellation, a public service with the greatest capacity of the American reactors, were invited to attend a signature ceremony on Friday afternoon, according to a Reuters report.

The report also mentioned that the Trump administration debated four decrees projects to stimulate nuclear energy which sought means to give the administration more power to approve reactors and reform the nuclear regulatory committee, the body of five paneilists who approve of the reactors.

Why does it count?

Nuclear energy has obtained bipartite support in the USDEMOCRATES promotes it for its carbon emissions near zero, while the Republicans appreciate its reliability compared to intermittent sources such as wind and solar energy, which depend on the storage of the battery to ensure a coherent diet.

Donald Trump declared a national energy emergency on his first day in power in January. The energy secretary, Chris Wright, described the initiative as a “Manhattan Project 2”, highlighting his scale and his emergency by comparing it to the massive effort of the era of the First World War to develop nuclear weapons.

It was Manhattan's project that finally led to the creation of the two atomic bombs that were abandoned in the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, killing thousands of people.

However, nuclear energy also presents an important challenge: it generates radioactive waste and the United States does not currently have a permanent elimination site for this long-term equipment.

(With reuters entries)

