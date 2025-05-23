What we know about Trump's private dinner for his same holders





President Donald Trump will organize a dinner on Thursday not to collect funds, but to thank the participants for giving his family part of their money.

The official donors of Trump's memes play, $ Trump, are organizing a gala at the President's DC region's DC region. The 220 best holders of the digital token were invited to join the president.

On average, they spent more than a million dollars on the room to guarantee a seat, by NBC News.

The White House defended the appearance of Trump in the midst of criticisms of the Democrats of the Congress and government ethics organizations.

“The president strives to get good deals for the American people, not for themselves,” said White House spokesperson Anna Kelly in a statement. “President Trump acts only in the best interest of the American public, which is why they massively re -elected him to this office, despite years of lies and false accusations against him and his companies for false media.”

This is what we know about Trump's same money dinner.

Participants paid an average of $ 1 million per seat.

Dinner with Trump is not cheap. The lucky winners spent $ 394 million on the memes play, according to research carried out by the Nansen blockchain analysis company, NBC News reported.

The real cost varies considerably from those of the top to the participants who barely cut the cut. The seven main holders spent more than $ 10 million each, while these spending less than $ 100,000 has completed the last 24 locations. The average winner spent $ 1,788,994.42, by NBC News.

Trump's family has already made tens of millions

Trump's family and other donors have reported more than $ 320 million in negotiation costs so far, according to a Reuters report that has quoted research by Chainalysis, an analysis company from Blockchain. Of these costs, at least 1.35 million dollars were collected after the official same corner website announced the Trump dinner.

The Trump organization, the private company of Trump and related entities hold 80% of the same corner supply. Officially, the same corner project indicates that Trump appears as a guest at dinner.

Crypto investor Justin Sun followed his promise to eat the art of banana that he bought for $ 6.2 million earlier this month. Peter Parks / AFP via Getty Images One Invitee founded a blockchain platform and ate a banana of $ 6 million

Justin Sun, found a Tron, a blockchain platform, said he was one of the best holders of Trump's memes play. According to the room website, a portfolio with the “Sun” username has been listed as the shortfill.

On X, Sun joked saying to bring him bananas to meet him with Trump. Last year, Sun paid $ 6.2 million for an edition of the viral work of art of a banana in the form of a conduit, officially entitled “actor”. As it is tradition, the sun has eaten banana.

Sun is also a major investor in World Liberty Financial, a digital asset company, supported by the Trump family.

In 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission continued Sun for market manipulation. After Trump withdrew the office, the dry interrupted the application of the case.

Related stories

Business Insider tells the innovative stories you want to know that Business Insider tells the innovative stories that you want to know what we know about other probable participants

A senior Memecore official, a Crypto company based in Singapore, told New York Times that the company holds more than $ 19 million in coins because dinner was too appropriate to let go.

“This might be famous people in the cryptography industry,” said Cherry Hsu, business director, in Times. “It's a very good opportunity.”

Another currency investor, Kain Warwick, echoes Hsu's hope to go around with the powerful.

“It would be great to be able to meet the president,” Warwick said a cryptographic entrepreneur in Sydney. “This is something that I did not expect to have the possibility of being even able to do.”

Most participants are probably not Americans

Nineteen of the 25 best token holders are probably people not in the United States, Bloomberg reported. Their analysis revealed that portfolios mainly used foreign exchanges, which are not supposed to be available for American users. Some carriers may have used a VPN.

The 220 best parts of parts will be able to attend dinner

The optional dinner of the black tie will take place at the Golf Club in the DC region of the President, Trump National Golf Club, Washington DC, located in northern Virginia. Passionate Golfer, Trump frequented his properties during the two terms in the White House.

It is an exclusive invitation. No more can attend. The 220 best holders could have transmitted the rights of their invitation to someone else.

The configuration is similar to the previous dinners that Trump has held to thank those who bought non -funestable tokens under license. The main difference is that all of these events occurred when it was not in office.

There are a few restrictions

Participants had to pass an audit verification. They could not come from “A Kyc Watchlist Country” either, a reference to the anti-money laundering standards.

There is a special VIP event that has a smaller guest list

The 25 best parts will attend a special reception with Trump. There will also be a “special visit”. Initially, the website has mentioned a visit to the White House, but it has since changed. We do not know where the special visit will take place.

Senator Jon Ossoff, 35, during a confirmation hearing of the Senate Judicial Committee on March 22, 2022. AP Photo / Alex Brandon Some Democrats are dismayed

Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia, a Democrat, said during a town hall last month that there was “no question” that the donors of the same, who include Trump's family, sold dinner with the president “rises to an impenetrable offense”.

“It seems that the business and family of the president are personally enriched by this cryptocurrency company,” said Ossoff later.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-memecoin-dinner-attending-crypto-what-to-know-2025-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos