



Pope Leo XIV addressed the members of the Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice Foundation in Rome on May 17, expressing the fear that there is so little dialogue around us; Shouting often replaces it, not rarely in the form of false news and irrational arguments offered by a few noisy voices.

The Pope said that a deeper reflection and study are essential. He said that the signs of times call for a break, for a moment to rediscover, articulate and cultivate the [churchs] mission of educating in critical thinking.

A few days later, the President of the United States offered a dynamic demonstration of the worst scenario, Pope Leo could have had in mind the collapse of critical thinking. In one way or another, not discouraged by the previous ambush Oval Office of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, president of Ukraine, in March, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa came to Washington on May 21, seeking to stop a serious series in relations between the United States and his nation.

The spectacle to which the world has been treated suggests that Mr. Ramaphosa has not succeeded. According to the New York Times, after a journalist asked what it would take to see that there is no white genocide in South Africa, the American president submitted the press and his distinguished guest, to a video presentation that will live in diplomatic infamy. A Mr. Ramaphosa watched GOBS looked at scenes from his political opposition, the fighters of economic freedom, throwing red meat from his supporters.

Trump provided comments during the show, at some point, noting a row of hundreds of white crosses along the South African road. These are burial sites 1,000 white farmers and these cars are not driven, they stopped there to pay tribute to the family member who was killed, Trump told Mr. Ramaphosa.

It was of course not true. Farmers who erected these crosses told BBC News that they marked not interoning sites, but a demonstration in the Memorial for the neighbors, Glen and Vida Fluffy, who had been killed on their farm in August 2020. Tragic and unacceptable, but they do not constitute evidence of a genocide led by the South African government. In fact, two local men were found guilty of skilled flight and homicide in the murders of Firfetty in 2022.

Other evidence of white genocide shared by the president were also based on erroneous, hyperbolized or completely manufactured relationships collected from dubious sources off the wonderful World Wide, including a blog article printed with a photo of the Democratic Republic of Congo and not, as Mr. Trump involved, from South Africa. (The correspondent of the Americas Johannesburg, Russell Pollitt, SJ, reported in February the rejection of the accusation of the white genocide by the South African Christian leaders.)

But leaving the meeting, Mr. Trump, unconscious of the tumult that followed his treatment from a visiting dignitary, seems as convinced as never of his fantasy induced by Elon Musk of white genocide in South Africa.

No one would deny that violent crimes are a serious problem in contemporary South Africa, including Mr. Ramaphosa, who recognized the question in an unsuccessful effort to transmit a certain truth about his nation to Mr. Trump at their meeting. South African police recorded 19,696 murders from April 2024 to December 2024, CNN reported.

But according to data, only a handful of victims were farmers. Only a voluntary distortion can transform these numbers in charge of genocide.

The president has the best information collection teams in the world at his disposal, career officials and members of the US army who could easily provide evidence of his allegations of white genocide or blowing holes. Based on his performance this week, he rather prefers to place his confidence in the dubious reports harvested on the Internet and the poisonous advice of a high -end advisor who has demonstrated an alarming credulity in his own consumption and his promotion of disinformation on the Internet.

Does Mr. Musk act out of racist and paranoid trends? Is the president? I cannot read their hearts and minds to say it in one way or another. Viewers of the show at the White House and consumers of reports verified by facts and based on facts can draw their own conclusions.

But what comes from official policy when based on erroneous, hysterical or complicated disinformation? We look at that playing in real time, and it's not pretty.

In his speech at the conference centesimus Annus Foundation, Pope Leo offered a modern mission statement for leaders and communicators of all bands: yield to truth and confuse the scandal and discord with reason which remains patient and attentive to the nuance.

He even suggested a solid new source of news and wisdom. The poor, he said, are a treasure for the Church and for humanity. Their points of view, although often ignored, are vital if we want to see the world through the eyes of God.

The Pope seems determined to explore this world in Rome. Heres hoping that this perspective also has a welcome in Washington.

