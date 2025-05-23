



The demonstrators plan to meet outside the Virginia Golf Club of the US President Donald Trump Thursday evening while the Republican chief dine inside with the 220 best investors of his meter piece, an event that experts in surveillance and ethics have described as surprisingly corrupt.

Investors, including the Chinese billionaire of Cryptography Justin Sun and other magnates, spent nearly $ 400 million combined to have access to the president, who openly requested purchases of the Crypto $ Trump. The best investors of Trump's memes play, most of which are anonymous, are expected to receive a VIP visit from the White House on Friday.

Bitcoin, who once mocked “scam” mocked, reached a new summit of all time before dinner.

“This dinner is embodied by corruption,” said the progressive organizers before the demonstrations. “Offer special access to the President in exchange for a program that enriches the president of borders on corruption. America is not for sale!”

Christina Harvey, Executive Director of Stand Up America, said that “while millions of Americans are preparing for Medicaid and Food Aid Cups, Donald Trump climbs ultra-rich investors in his cryptocurrency.”

“It is a crystalline image of its priorities: tax documents and exclusive access for the rich and the remains for the rest of us,” said Harvey. “Trump sells access to the most offender, getting richer to each turn and accepts sumptuous gifts from foreign governments. He transforms the White House into his personal milk cow. Trump's message to the American people today could not be clearer: let them eat cake.”

“There has never been a more shameless case of an American president using their power and their influence to align their own pockets.”

Crypto Eleanor Terrett journalist reported on Thursday that there would be no live broadcast of dinner and that video equipment will not be authorized.

In an article on social networks earlier this week, Sunwo was faced with a case of security fraud and Exchange Commission before the Trump administration tears it in February that it is “recognizing the invitation” from dinner and “excited to connect with everyone, to talk about crypto and to discuss the future of our industry”.

Norm Eisen, co-founder of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, said Thursday that Trump “could just as well put a sign for sale on the lawn of the White House” a feeling that others echo before dinner.

“We already know that a accused’s billionaire fraudster is the No. 1 holder of $ Trump Coin,” said Tony Carrk, executive director of ACTTABLE.US. “If the Trump family refuses to be transparent on whom are all these best holders of $ Trump, it raises serious questions about the hidden agendas at stake that could cost the American people or threaten our national security.”

"While President Wines and Dines rich around the world, American workers are pushed more in line, preparing for higher costs in the context of Trump's regressive prices and the budgetary plan."

