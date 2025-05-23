Jaishankar meets the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, bears the best wishes of PM Modi – Rising Cachemire





The Minister of External Affairs, the Minister of External Affairs, Jaishankar met on Friday the German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin and had the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed. Jaishankar said he was looking forward to working with the German government to raise and extend the strategic partnership between the two nations. He appreciated the solidarity of Germany while India thwarts terrorism. In an article on X, Jaishankar said: “Honored to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Earlier, Jaishankar held a meeting with the adviser in foreign and security policy of Merz, Gunter Sautter. The two leaders exchanged prospects on the main global issues, including the fight against terrorism. “A good conversation with the foreign and security political advisor to @Bundeskanzler, Dr. Gunter Sautter today. Exchange of prospects on the main global issues, including the fight against terrorism. Our deepening partnership is an important factor of stability in an uncertain world. We will also work together to strengthen resilience and confidence, ”published Jaishankar on X. He also met the German Minister of Economy and Energy, Katherina Reiche, in Berlin and discussed means of improving talent links, the partnership of the industry and the joint collaboration between the two nations to build more resilient supply chains. “Happy to meet this morning the Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche in Berlin. I discussed the means to improve our talent links, our industry partnership and our joint collaboration to build more resilient supply chains,” said Jaishankar in an article on X. Eam Jaishankar interacted with members of the German Parliament on Thursday. EAM had discussions on large -scale subjects, in particular India's firm commitment to fight terrorism in all forms and manifestations. Sharing the details in an article on X, EAM appreciated the support of the members of the Parliament for the growth of Indian-German links. In an article on X, he wrote: “A good interaction with the members of the German Bundestag tonight in Berlin. Enjoy their strong support for continuous growth in Indian-German relations. Also discussed with their firm commitment to the fight against terrorism of India in all forms and manifestations. ” Jaishankar also chaired the regional conference of ambassadors in Europe, where he discussed the Sindoor operation and the Message of India on zero tolerance for terrorism. LAME said they also discussed various aspects of deepening additional commitments with Europe. In an article on X, he said: “Chaired the regional conference of our ambassadors in Europe today in Berlin. We discussed #opsindoor and our zero tolerance message for terrorism. Also deliberate on various aspects of Europe more deeply engaging at a time of change. ” India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the terrorist attack from April 22 to April 22 during which 26 people were killed. The Indian armed forces have targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir occupied by Pakistan, leading to the death of more than 100 terrorist terrorists like the Jaish-E-Mohammed, Lashkar-E-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border bombings through the control line and Jammu-et-Cachemire as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, after which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centers and air fields in eight Pakistani bases. On May 10, India and Pakistan agreed to stop hostilities. (Ani)

