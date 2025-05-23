Trump provides a 50% rate on the European Union from June 1





President Donald Trump said on Friday that he “recommended a 50% right rate on the European Union” after complaining that commercial negotiations are at neutral.

The new steep import rights would begin on June 1, wrote Trump on Truth Social.

The EU “was very difficult to manage,” wrote Trump about the 27 nations block. “Our discussions with them are not going!”

Trump's announcement occurred for less than 30 minutes after threatening to impose Atariff at least 25% on Apple iPhones if the company was not starting to make them in the United States.

The term contracts of American actions have flowed immediately after the posts, which showed the Republican president again exercising the threat of massive import taxes in response to the economic activity he was dismissal.

European stock markets have dropped by 2%.

“The European Union, which was formed with the main aim of taking advantage of the United States on trade, was very difficult to manage. Their powerful commercial obstacles, VAT taxes, ridiculous corporate penalties, their unresolved achievements against American companies, and more, have led to a trade deficit with the United States. Discussions with them are not going!

This is a reversal of the momentum for Trump, which recently praised the preliminary trade in the “agreements” of China and the United Kingdom and fell from other tariff proposals. The markets were encouraged by these movements, because investors felt a relief of economic uncertainty and the instability that Trump's prices had threatened to create.

But Trump “believes that EU’s proposals were not of the same quality as we have seen from our other important business partners,” the US Treasury Scott Bessent said on Friday morning in an interview with Fox News.

When asked if the EU would be able to negotiate within nine days before the 50% prices are triggered, Bessent said: “I hope it would light a fire under the EU.”

Trump's articles have a potentially tense exchange between the American representative of trade Jamieson Greer and his European counterpart later on Friday. Greer should tell the European Commerce Commissioner Maros Sefcovic at a meeting that Brussels's last decision in the current commercial negotiations does not meet American expectations, the FT reported.

The EU was the second buyer of American exports in 2022, taking nearly $ 351 billion in American goods, according to the office of the American commercial representative.

The EU’s main executive organization, the European Commission, refused CNBC's request for comments on Trump's new price threat.

Trump has long accused Europe of taking advantage of the United States unjust thanks to trade. He announced a 20% coverage rate on the EU on April 2 as part of his “reciprocal” rate plan, although he quickly revised this 10% obligation for 90 days.

Europe is also faced with the prices of the Trump sector, including a 25% levy on all steel and aluminum imports.

“Going to 10% was going to be the highest rate rate we have had around the world in 90 years. Going to 50% is a completely different order of magnitude,” the president of Chicago Fed, Austan Goolsbee, on Friday on “Squawk box” of CNBC.

“If they set up prices that have a stagflationist impact, that is to say they have slowed down production by increasing the cost of production while increasing prices, then it is the worst situation of the central bank,” said Goolsbee.

Ruxandra Iordache of CNBC and Laya Neelakandan contributed to this report.

