A blog that takes a look at the strong points of the cryptic week, and part of the puzzle To come this weekend.
Weekend Clues
Rosa Klebb obtains the weekend at a start of cracking with the Puzzle Jumbo Bank Holimbo Whitsun. Here is a nice couple of anagrams, one to 5 down
Reorganize and clear the calendar (8)
… and another at 26
Doubtful advertising for banking installation (9)
Gozos polymatheThe puzzle of general knowledge of the FTS weekend, tests your arts and culture know-how. If you know the names of the actor who played Atticus Finch in the 1962 film to kill a mocking bird, the pseudonym of the American short -term writer William Sydney Porter and the composer of the opening of the Hebrides and the Scottish Symphony, you are on the way to resolve it.
ALDHELMS Hybrid weekend puzzlewhich mixes the right and cryptic clues, seeks solutions to this right index
Charity (12)
And a solution to this cryptic
Swindle Gang Leader on disagreement (5)
And the monthly news puzzle, established by Neo, Sunday has this index –
Chap acting casual at Sycamore Gap? (6)
How to resolve
Friday, Julius has this container index, as indicated in bold
Yorkshireman at home in the countryTy KeRy (4)
In this one
The leaders of the Conservatives elected Adorable Eonian Boris, a famous name (5)
Leaders point to the taking of head letters of Cservants eperceived adorable ETonian Boris, to give you a word meaning A famous name
Celebrity
Some clues just have a double meaning. Xela opted for Thursday
Leaving a late airport may be irresponsible (3-2-5)
Answer: Night flight
Here is a homophone index in Slormgorms Tuesday Puzzle
I groaned strongly on the radio in the sweet (3.5)
Is the radio Indicates that Slormgorm directs you to a homophone. SO, I moan maybe I scream who says in a different way, becomes
ICE (The sweet).
Word of the week
Boo Boo
Xela had this idea
Fine Boy Pass Product with Ball (7-3)
Pass gives us TICKET,, Boy produced tells us that the word boy is created differently with o For ball. So TICKET + Yboo.
La Prase comes from Hindi, Thk haiWhich means. EOD says that in 1947, Lord Mountbatten, when he was Governor General of India, gave money to the sentence and it became a term of the royal navy for OK.
FT style guide
GERRYMANDER
Not jerrymander; This means dividing a voting area to give an unjust advantage to an unjust advantage. The word was formed from the name of Elbridge Gerry, governor of Massachusetts in 1812, and Salamandre, the strange form of a district he created.
