



President Trump left the White House on May 22, 2025. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

President Trump threatened on social media on Friday that he could impose a high rate of 50% on imports from the European Union from June 1 due to a lack of progress in talks on business issues.

Trump warned in a separate article that he had “a long time ago” told Apple Tim Cook CEO that iPhones were to be manufactured in the United States “not India, or anywhere else” or that he would impose a price of at least 25%. He did not give a specific date for when he would impose this price.

Trump had retained pricing threats since early April, when he announced prices on almost all countries, to withdraw many of them a week later for what he described as a break of 90 days after the stock markets dived and the economists warned against the recession.

Trump has long been complaining about EU business obstacles, taxes on VAT, monetary policy and prosecution against American societies and says it is unfair that the EU sells for more in the United States that it does. Its initial rate for the EU on April 2 was 20%. The EU had threatened countermeasures at the time.

President Trump speaks during an investment forum in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, on May 16, 2025, with the Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. Win McNamee / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Win McNamee / Getty Images Bessent says he hopes that the comments of Trump 'Light to Fire' under the EU

Trump officials have embarked on talks with a series of countries seeking to negotiate lower rates. But Trump said negotiations with the European Union were not going well. “Our discussions with them are going nowhere! Therefore, I recommend a 50% right rate on the European Union, from June 1, 2025,” said Trump on social networks.

The secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told Fox News on Friday that the countries with which he negotiated in Asia had “interesting proposals” and that he expected agreements by the end of the 90 -day break in July.

But Bessent expressed his frustration with regard to EU leaders and said he hoped that Trump's post would stimulate talks.

“I hope it would turn on a fire under the EU,” said Bessent.

The Trump team has so far announced only one preliminary trade agreement with the United Kingdom. Translections with China led to steep prices earlier this month, while waiting for more discussions throughout the summer.

Trump told business leaders at an event last week to the United Arab Emirates that he did not think that there would be enough time in Bessent, the secretary of trade Howard Lutnick and other officials to conclude agreements with all the main American trade partners. (Bessent said the administration is focusing out of 18.) Trump said he expected his team to simply announce new prices.

“So, at a point in the next two to three weeks, I think Scott and Howard will send letters, essentially saying to people … What they will pay to do business in the United States,” said Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/23/nx-s1-5408573/trump-tariffs-eu-apple-iphones The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos