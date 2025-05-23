What prevails about the apple threat for India tariff negotiations

New Delhi even after President Donald Trump struck him with a tariff of 26%, India had reasons of hope trade negotiations with the United States.

China was faced with even higher import taxes. It was the same for small Asian countries whose exports compete with India, such as Vietnam and Bangladesh. This positioned India to use the trade war to advance its objective of attracting the company which was to flee its giant neighbor. In addition, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a comfortable relationship with Trump.

Things seem more difficult for India now and for its American business partners. Trump changed his tactic with China, removing his highest prices. This erroneous India on foot, which is now faced with prices, not much lower than Chinese.

Then he threw a key into the India relationship with Apple, the most striking example of an American company that has reoriented its production from Chinese suppliers.

A few years ago, almost all iPhone was assembled in China. At the end of this year, around 25% or more will be made in India. Last week, Trump revealed that he did not see it as progress: he said that apple production should jump India and move to the United States instead.

India endeavors to guarantee a reduction in the tariff of 26%, which Trump took a break until early July to give countries time to speak. New Delhi officials are not entirely sure what to make Trumps on Apple. But they complicated an already complex negotiation before the end of the suspension price.

Indian officials were in Washington this week, trying to challenge an agreement. Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Commerce, had already gone back and forth from New Delhi twice since Trump was re-elected.

On Tuesday, after having finished a meeting with his American counterpart, Howard Lunick, Goyal posted on social networks that he accelerated the first tranche of the Indian bilateral trade agreement. With the word trange, he dropped the index that India sees all agreement being played as a series.

But there is no certainty on the way of the talks, because the last 10 days have been clearly clear to New Delhi.

Before adding Apple to the chaotic dynamics, Trump confused India commercial negotiations with his recent conflict with his nuclear weapons neighbor, Pakistan. Indian diplomats were frustrated when the American president claimed the merit of negotiating a cease-fire and then proposed to enter their dangerous dispute in the Kashmir region.

The India government was even more unhappy when Trump then inserted the trade in his story of peace creation. I said, come on, was going to do a lot of business with you guys, he said on May 12. People have never really used trade as I used. A senior Indian civil servant denied that trade was even discussed.

Then, on May 15, Trump demanded that Apple stops his efforts by several years to reduce his dependence on China and make iPhones in India.

I said to Tim Cook: were not interested in your construction in India. They can take care of themselves; You improve your production in the United States, he said, referring to the CEO of apples.

Demand is a slap opposite India, an American partner who, for many American companies, has been an increasingly viable place to reduce their dependence on China. From the COVVI-19 pandemic, global companies that depend on China have sought ways to reduce the risk of counting too much on a large country. India assured his American friends that he could take over.

No country can match China for its extensive and effective factories, and the roots of the apples are deep. It is therefore a point of pride for many in government and Indian affairs that Apple has moved part of its iPhone assembly. The idea that Apple could redirect its capacity for manufacturing China directly to the United States by bypassing India caused a double collective plug.

Apple did not respond to a comment request.

Everyone wants manufacturing at home, said Prahir Singh, an analyst in India for Counterpoint Research, which covers technological companies. But it's much easier to say than to do.

If you talk about iPhones, there are more than 1,000 components. It took almost a decade in Apple to set up such a supply chain in China, said Singh. And it took more than five years to reach a certain capacity here.

Several factors have consulted competitive regions of India with the manufacture of Chinas Marvel.

In the southern state of Tamil Nadu, at the heart of the apple supply chain in India, the local government has helped companies like Foxconn, the Taiwanese giant who has made iPhones in China for years, by building workers' dormitories and providing other Chinese style infrastructures. The India National Government has subsidized the manufacture of high -tech products since 2020.

The labor costs are low across India. Local unions at Tamil Nadu believe that the average monthly salary is equivalent to $ 233. Wages even for jobs that require engineering diplomas are sufficiently competitive with costs in China.

Finally, companies like Foxconn have helped local businesses upgrade the value chain in India, by building more iphone components in India. This creates what factory chiefs call an ecosystem: dense talent clusters and the offer that are starting to give India the type of industrial advantage that China showed more than 20 years ago.

Two people in contact with Indian commercial negotiators, asking anonymity to discuss sensitive issues, said they did not think that India was likely to lose business. They added that it was unthinkable for them that the United States would be ready to compete with the advantages of the India in manufacturing.

Instead, they have said, it must be a negotiation tactic.